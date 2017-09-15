Today’s pictures, all arthropods, are from reader and regular contributor Mark Sturtevant; his comments are indented:

These pictures finally run through the WEIT-worthy pictures of arthropods that I had taken last summer. Lots of new things to share from this summer, though! The first picture is a comma butterfly (Polygonia gracilis), which is amazingly camouflaged against the forest floor even at very close range. As you can see from the bit of dorsal wing surface that is showing, these butterflies show a lot of flashy orange color when they fly. It could be that this insect is playing a common form of deception against predators: they get the predator to develop a specific ‘search image’ when the insect is in flight (an orange butterfly in this case), and then when they land and close their wings they no longer resemble what the predator is looking for.

Next is one of the flower crab spiders with a fly. This scene is pretty common late in the summer out in the fields. Identifying these to species is a bit tricky but I propose it is Misumena vatia, owing to certain features about its face and eyes.

The next two pictures are of a surprise that came to my door. A friendly neighbor had dropped in to show me a spider that they had found in their laundry after camping in the Upper Peninsula region of our state (Michigan). I was pretty floored to see it was a Northern black widow spider (Latrodectus variolus). The more famous relative is often just called the black widow, but its more ‘official’ common name is the Western black widow. Unlike that species the Northern widow tends to have a broken hourglass, and they generally have red markings on the dorsal side of the abdomen as well although this one had very little of that. The neighbor just wanted to briefly show it to me since they intended to keep it. But I did the necessary begging and pleading to let me borrow it for a day for pictures. Like other widows, these are rather poisonous but they do not inject as much venom as the Western widow. Very shy and just wanting to not be bothered, she stayed in her corner of the bug cage while I stuck my head inside for pictures. This picture is made from several different pictures that were taken at slightly different focal points and then digitally stitched together by hand.

I keep a butterfly bush in the back yard, and late in the summer the same Eastern tiger swallowtails (Papilio glaucus) would visit up to several times a day. I would frequently dash out to take pictures of them, and during this time I would gradually become rather attached to them as they taught me some photography. But of course these are delicate creatures, and over several days they would appear with more and more damage to their wings. I find this both sad but poetic because these butterflies must fly for miles and miles, giving everything they have during their short lives. The first picture is of a female (identified by the blue on the hind wings) that had visited many times. She is as battle-scarred as they get, and I never saw her again after this. The second picture is another familiar visitor, and it is a male. This picture is among my favorites since the butterfly seems to convey a kind of resilience. I had been struggling to come up with a name for it. Right now it is called ‘Some Wear and Tear’, but I am open to suggestions for other names.

Finally, for some inexplicable reason, the last picture has become my personal favorite so far, even though it has at least one flaw (blown out highlights). It is of a short-winged meadow katydid (Conocephalus brevipennis), and these plain little insects are so exceedingly common that I have wrongly ignored them. They can be frustrating as well since they are both jumpy and quite clever at moving to the opposite side of a stem just when a camera has been focused on them. Anyway, it was October, late in the afternoon beside a lake, and I was not having much luck on my last major outing. The weather was taking a definite turn toward winter, and the weight of six months of mostly unsuitable conditions lay ahead. It was time to go home, but then this little katydid crept out from a patch of purple aster flowers and just sat there as if waiting for me. It was an amazingly beautiful scene that lifted my spirits, and that scene is captured in this picture.