Last days in Dobrzyn

Well, as I sit here in my Warsaw hotel room, having eaten the two sandwiches and package of sausages that Malgorzata made for me, as well as the very last piece of cherry pie she wrapped up, I’m sad to be leaving Poland again. Here are some photos from my last two days there: quiet, pleasant, and full of friends, food, and cats. TRIGGER WARNING: Photo of Hili with dead mouse lower down.

Here’s dinner on Wednesday, after I returned from Gdansk. Malgorzata prepared a Polish meal: borscht, pierogi, and a Polish salad called mizeria (literally, “misery”), with sliced cucumbers, sunflower seeds, sour cream, and black pepper:

Malgorzata had also baked a scrumptious cherry pie:

On Thursday the weather finally became a bit better; that is, it stopped raining so we could have our walkies to the Vistula. Here are Andrzej, Cyrus, and a new visitor, Monika, a professional translator who got started in her profession under the tutelage of Malgorzata. Monika is spending the weekend with her surrogate grandparents, who are the same as my surrogate parents:

Cyrus chasing his beloved ball (visible against the sky):

Every evening Andrzej makes “sandwiches” for Cyrus: small, open-faced pieces of bread, each adorned with a bit of wet dog food. Cyrus scarfs them up!

Last night we had a special vegetarian dinner (Monika doesn’t eat meat but is a terrific vegetarian cook and once had a food blog). We had a splendid quiche with three cheeses, topped with sun-dried tomatoes, and finished with special pear dessert topped with a topping made of flour, sugar, butter, and fresh hazelnuts (which I shelled).

First, the basket of hazelnuts:

Making the quiche: Malgorzata grates the cheese while Monika rolls out the crust.

Monika puts on the dried tomatoes:

The quiche, completed:

Dessert, which I’ll call “Polish Pear Delight”. In reality, it’s Swedish and really called nöt tosca päron.

A preprandial and jovial group:

This morning I unselfishly decided to allow Monika to give fusses to Hili, and so I encatted her (an ailurophile, Monika has a gray cat of her own named Lila):

Everybody loves Hili!

This morning Hili came barreling into the house with a dead mouse in her mouth (she’s usually stopped if she’s seen carrying a rodent) and ran into my bedroom, where she proceeded to gnaw on it. We tried to chase her out, but she ran under my bed. When she finally made a beeline for the outdoors again, Malgorzata swore that the mouse wasn’t in her mouth, implying that Hili had dropped it somewhere in my bedroom. A diligent search turned up nothing. Since Monika will be moving into that room now that I’m gone, I teased her by telling her that she’d eventually smell the mouse:

Me eating the penultimate piece of cherry pie (I polished off the last bit in my Warsaw hotel half an hour ago):

So farewell once again to my dear friends in Dobrzyn, and to the Furry Princess of Poland! Until next year. . .