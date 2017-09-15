Friday: Hili dialogue

Well, I’m leaving Dobrzyn for Warsaw today, so it’s a sad occasion. It’s been a peaceful and happy two weeks with my friends, and I’ve also spent much of it encatted. Tomorrow I’ll be back in the USA, the Land O’ Trump, among all the political turmoil, wrath, and finger-pointing, and will be there until November. Already this morning I see the bad news—North Korea has launched yet another missile, which flew directly over Japan, despite the new sanctions against the DPRK. No good can come of this. On the other hand, The Donald appears to have changed his position on DACA, now supporting the act that allows “dreamers” to stay in the US. At least that’s the update for today, though yesterday Trump appeared to tie his DACA support to the building of the Accursed Wall.
As I’ll be traveling today and tomorrow, posting will be light.
So it goes on a windy, overcast, and rainy (again!) day in Dobrzyn: Friday, September 15, 2017. It’s National Linguine Day, a dish I used to prepare when pressed for time: two cans of chopped clams, a pot of linguine, garlic, olive oil, and chopped parsley. Sauté finely chopped garlic in olive oil (and perhaps a bit of butter), then add the clams to heat through, add salt and then toss with the linguine, perhaps with a bit more olive oil. Top with chopped parsley. It’s also “The Day of Knowledge” in Russia, but why limit it to one country. Tell us something in the comments that you think we don’t know. Here are two facts: one trivial and the other biological:
Marilyn Monroe was born with six toes on one foot (the extra toe was surgically removed).
Humans are more closely related to mushrooms than mushrooms are to daisies (or other “green plants”).
Most of you biologists (and perhaps others) know the second fact, which I’m sure it will make you a big hit at cocktail parties. Add your own fact below, perhaps sharing some of your own professional knowledge.
On this day in 1812, Napoleon, in his ill-fated Russian campaign, reached Moscow and the Kremlin, but the city was burned on orders of the city’s governor and Napoleon began his famous and fatal retreat. Wikipedia reports that “nearly 10,000 men and horses froze to death on the night of 8/9 November alone.” On a happier note, it was on September 15, 1835, that HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin aboard as captain’s companion, reached the Galápagos, a destination important in the history of biology. On this day in 1916, tanks were used as weapons of war for the first time—at the battle of the Somme. On September 15, 1935, there were two events in Nazi Germany: the Nuremberg Laws deprived German Jews of citizenship, and the Nazis adopted the new national flag bearing the swastika. On this day in 1959, Nikita Khrushchev became the first Russian leader to visit the U.S.. On September 15, 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor as the first woman Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Including O’Connor, only four women have served as Justices. Can you name the other three?
Notables born on this day include James Fenimore Cooper (1789), William Howard Taft (1857), Bruno Walter (1876), Agatha Christie (1890), Murray Gell-Mann (1929), Jessye Norman (1945), Oliver Stone (1946), and Prince Harry of Wales (1984). Those who died on this day include writer Thomas Wolfe (1938, age only 37). No, not “Tom Wolfe”, but Thomas Wolfe, one of my favorite writers, and one who is scorned by English professors and others for overwriting. All I can say is that if you read his short story “The Child by Tiger“, about an African-American who could no longer tolerate racism, you’ll see Wolfe’s talents, which were indeed wasted in some of his other prose. Others who died on this day include Cootie Williams (1985), Garner Ted Armstrong (2003), Johnny Ramone (2004), and Oriana Fallaci (2006). (Imagine what a psychic toll it takes to write up these deaths every day, seeing that their birthdates get closer and closer to mine.)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I’m saying farewell to my favorite cat with a Japanese “cat’s snack”. She’ll miss me, but for the wrong reasons. . .
Jerry: Do you like it?Hili: Very much. I’m already starting to miss you.
Jerry: Smakuje ci?
Hili: Bardzo, już zaczynam za tobą tęsknić.
I’m going to steal a couple of Heather Hastie’s daily tw**ts (she finds good ones); be sure to go to the link for the first one and watch the video:
And. . . spot the kitten!
Something useless but interesting I learned today: about the Limes Norrlandicus. Astonishingly, it has no english Wikipedia article.
It was named and described by Carl Linnaeus (the one) and refers to a natural border between northern-european woodland and the boreal ecosystem at around the 59° latitude.
During the Iron Age, the people northwards were still hunter-gatherers, while those in the souths already had agriculture. That also makes it a cultural borderline (I’m totally into how “lines” in “reality” shape cognition and history).
Trading between these two types of societies was beneficial. This has led to many trading settlements of which some may sound familliar: Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and St. Petersburg. See, I even worked in the Russian angle.
Facts that we don’t know. George Washington did not have wooden teeth. The govt. created in Philadelphia was completely secular, void of an religious involvement except to state there would be no religious test for office. Charles Lindbergh was a pretty seedy hero, having had several affairs and children that even his wife did not know about.
Lindbergh: another fun fact. The first powered flight was by one Gustav Weißkopf, not the Wrights. The Smithsonian Institute is mainly responsible for this distortion of historical facts, for they signed a contract with the Wrights to promote them as the pioneers in exchange for the plane they flew. You were lied to all these years!
Other fun facts – the Wright brothers were hardly noticed in the U.S. for some years after their success in flying and actually went to Europe for recognition and contracts to build airplanes. Despite the Wrights, the U.S. lagged behind in aviation for many years.
Thought to share this really amazing speech by one of the greatest scientists –
Ludwig Boltzmann gave a popular lecture on entropy in which he said: “If you ask me about my innermost conviction whether our century will be called the century of iron or the century of steam or electricity, I answer without hesitation: it will be called the century of the mechanical view of nature, the century of Darwin.”
Rescue cats! My first cat was one I rescued on my way home from school when I was in, I think, grade two. She was gray with matted fur and thin. I took it home and asked my mother if we could keep it. She said OK, and the rest is history.
Your recipe for linguine with clams is spot-on. I like to add a splash of white wine and the zest of a lemon and its juice. Oh, can’t forget the red chili. Cheers and welcome back PCC(E).
Just think of our Cassini probe and all she taught us about Saturn and it’s moons…that’ll make you feel better about us Earthlings and all we’ve accomplished so far
Its moons…smartypants autocorrect isn’t always, well, correct!
Not being a participant of facebook I had no idea they provided so much campaign fun for the Russians in their work to elect Trump. Sometimes our own unregulated technology is not a good thing.
The tongue of the blue whale can weigh as much as an elephant.