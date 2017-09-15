Friday: Hili dialogue

Well, I’m leaving Dobrzyn for Warsaw today, so it’s a sad occasion. It’s been a peaceful and happy two weeks with my friends, and I’ve also spent much of it encatted. Tomorrow I’ll be back in the USA, the Land O’ Trump, among all the political turmoil, wrath, and finger-pointing, and will be there until November. Already this morning I see the bad news—North Korea has launched yet another missile, which flew directly over Japan, despite the new sanctions against the DPRK. No good can come of this. On the other hand, The Donald appears to have changed his position on DACA, now supporting the act that allows “dreamers” to stay in the US. At least that’s the update for today, though yesterday Trump appeared to tie his DACA support to the building of the Accursed Wall.

As I’ll be traveling today and tomorrow, posting will be light.

So it goes on a windy, overcast, and rainy (again!) day in Dobrzyn: Friday, September 15, 2017. It’s National Linguine Day, a dish I used to prepare when pressed for time: two cans of chopped clams, a pot of linguine, garlic, olive oil, and chopped parsley. Sauté finely chopped garlic in olive oil (and perhaps a bit of butter), then add the clams to heat through, add salt and then toss with the linguine, perhaps with a bit more olive oil. Top with chopped parsley. It’s also “The Day of Knowledge” in Russia, but why limit it to one country. Tell us something in the comments that you think we don’t know. Here are two facts: one trivial and the other biological:

Most of you biologists (and perhaps others) know the second fact, which I’m sure it will make you a big hit at cocktail parties. Add your own fact below, perhaps sharing some of your own professional knowledge.

On this day in 1812, Napoleon, in his ill-fated Russian campaign, reached Moscow and the Kremlin, but the city was burned on orders of the city’s governor and Napoleon began his famous and fatal retreat. Wikipedia reports that “nearly 10,000 men and horses froze to death on the night of 8/9 November alone.” On a happier note, it was on September 15, 1835, that HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin aboard as captain’s companion, reached the Galápagos, a destination important in the history of biology. On this day in 1916, tanks were used as weapons of war for the first time—at the battle of the Somme. On September 15, 1935, there were two events in Nazi Germany: the Nuremberg Laws deprived German Jews of citizenship, and the Nazis adopted the new national flag bearing the swastika. On this day in 1959, Nikita Khrushchev became the first Russian leader to visit the U.S.. On September 15, 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor as the first woman Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Including O’Connor, only four women have served as Justices. Can you name the other three?

Notables born on this day include James Fenimore Cooper (1789), William Howard Taft (1857), Bruno Walter (1876), Agatha Christie (1890), Murray Gell-Mann (1929), Jessye Norman (1945), Oliver Stone (1946), and Prince Harry of Wales (1984). Those who died on this day include writer Thomas Wolfe (1938, age only 37). No, not “Tom Wolfe”, but Thomas Wolfe, one of my favorite writers, and one who is scorned by English professors and others for overwriting. All I can say is that if you read his short story “The Child by Tiger“, about an African-American who could no longer tolerate racism, you’ll see Wolfe’s talents, which were indeed wasted in some of his other prose. Others who died on this day include Cootie Williams (1985), Garner Ted Armstrong (2003), Johnny Ramone (2004), and Oriana Fallaci (2006). (Imagine what a psychic toll it takes to write up these deaths every day, seeing that their birthdates get closer and closer to mine.)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I’m saying farewell to my favorite cat with a Japanese “cat’s snack”. She’ll miss me, but for the wrong reasons. . .

Jerry: Do you like it? Hili: Very much. I’m already starting to miss you.

In Polish:

Jerry: Smakuje ci?

Hili: Bardzo, już zaczynam za tobą tęsknić.

I’m going to steal a couple of Heather Hastie’s daily tw**ts (she finds good ones); be sure to go to the link for the first one and watch the video:

While On A Hike In The Woods, They Found And Rescued Four Abandoned Kittens https://t.co/arUqP1JkSv — Life on Earth (@planetepics) September 12, 2017

And. . . spot the kitten!

🐱 Kitten or kiwi? pic.twitter.com/PLRLKXPFmJ — Cats and Kittens (@catsnkittys) September 13, 2017

Please spay and neuter your cats.

You know it makes purr-fect sense ! pic.twitter.com/XceHN6LHOo — Cats and Kittens (@catsnkittys) September 14, 2017