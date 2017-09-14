Spot the jumping spider!

Reader Tony Eales in Australia sent us a “spot the. . . ” puzzle. His notes are indented:

I love the complex habitats on things as seemingly bare as tree trunks. The dark resinous rough grooved bark of Ironbark trees have many masters of camouflage. One is this dark little jumping spider.

By now you should know that jumping spiders are in the family Salticidae, and are often called “salticids”.

Can you spot it?  I would call this “pretty hard.” Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

4 Comments

  1. GBJames
    I got this one.

  2. Đani Stojanov
    spotted after magnifying the image. Hard one though.

  3. GregZ
    Finally, one I could spot without much difficulty.

  4. infiniteimprobabilit
    I spotted it too.

    Well, actually I spotted two of them. Which is kinda disconcerting…

    cr

