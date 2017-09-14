Reader’s wildlife photos

Reader Stephen Barnard sent a bunch of photos of birds, mammals, and fish, and added this:
Recent inhabitants of my farm. I’ve posted and identified all the species in the past (with the exception of Mr. & Mrs. Brewer’s Blackbird, Euphagus cyanocephalus), so the IDs are left as an exercise for the reader.
I see he also snuck in two pictures of Deets!
The first d*g photo is of Hitch (named after Christopher Hitchens).
Stellar pictures as always, Stephen! So you are also doing under water photography, I see.
I carry an Olympus Tough waterproof camera when I’m fishing. It fits in a shirt pocket.
Lovely photos as usual Stephen!
I only have confidence in 3 of these ids.
brown trout
red tailed hawk
dawg
sandhill crane
mockingbird
grackle
moose
broad winged hawk
belted kingfisher
red tailed hawk