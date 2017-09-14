Reader’s wildlife photos

Reader Stephen Barnard sent a bunch of photos of birds, mammals, and fish, and added this:

Recent inhabitants of my farm. I’ve posted and identified all the species in the past (with the exception of Mr. & Mrs. Brewer’s Blackbird, Euphagus cyanocephalus), so the IDs are left as an exercise for the reader.

I see he also snuck in two pictures of Deets!

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 14, 2017 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, d*gs, fish, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Stephen Barnard
    Posted September 14, 2017 at 7:37 am | Permalink

    The first d*g photo is of Hitch (named after Christopher Hitchens).

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted September 14, 2017 at 7:50 am | Permalink

    Stellar pictures as always, Stephen! So you are also doing under water photography, I see.

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted September 14, 2017 at 7:54 am | Permalink

      I carry an Olympus Tough waterproof camera when I’m fishing. It fits in a shirt pocket.

      Reply
  3. jblilie
    Posted September 14, 2017 at 8:00 am | Permalink

    Lovely photos as usual Stephen!

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted September 14, 2017 at 8:08 am | Permalink

    I only have confidence in 3 of these ids.

    brown trout
    red tailed hawk
    dawg
    sandhill crane
    mockingbird
    grackle
    moose
    broad winged hawk
    belted kingfisher
    red tailed hawk

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: