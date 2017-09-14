My visit to Gdańsk

Gdańsk (“Danzig”; population 1.4 million) lies in the extreme north of Poland, on the Baltic sea:

The city has a long and tortuous history. Founded about a thousand years ago, it passed between various factions of Poles, Teutonic Knights, Prussians, Lithuanians, Russians, and Germans again until the end of World War I. It then became a “free city”, or quasi-nation with ties to Poland, and increased its already substantial wealth as a trading port. (For a while all the grain imported into Poland had to pass through the city.)

Because the city harbored a number of German speakers and had considerable ties to Germany, in 1939 Hitler demanded that Gdańsk be made part of Germany, linked to the big nation with a territorial corridor. Poland refused, and that gave Hitler one reason to invade Poland on September 1, 1939. Gdańsk fell immediately. Many of its Jews fled to Palestine, while most of the remainder were exterminated.

After Hitler invaded Russia in 1941, Gdańsk suffered greatly, bombed by both Russians and Americans—attacks that destroyed most of the medieval city (see below). It also endured a huge influx of refugees from Germany, who were expelled after the war when the city was again repopulated by Poles. The Soviets “liberated” Gdańsk in 1945, accompanied by widespread pillage and rape, and then it became part of the Soviet’s extended empire. The old parts of the city were rebuilt in the 1950s and 1960s.

During Soviet times, Gdańsk was a center for Polish disaffection with the Russians. Here’s a canned history of some of that rebellion, which many of us older folk remember.

In December 1970, Gdańsk was the scene of anti-regime demonstrations, which led to the downfall of Poland’s communist leader Władysław Gomułka. During the demonstrations in Gdańsk and Gdynia, military as well as the police opened fire on the demonstrators causing several dozen deaths. Ten years later, in August, 1980, Gdańsk Shipyard was the birthplace of the Solidarity trade union movement, whose opposition to the Communist regime led to the end of Communist Party rule in 1989, and sparked a series of protests that successfully overturned the Communist regimes of the former Soviet bloc. Solidarity’s leader, Lech Wałęsa, became President of Poland in 1990.

And my visit began where Poland’s recent independence did: at the Gdańsk shipyards below (the sign says “Gdańsk Shipyards”). They don’t make so many ships here these days, as manufacturing has moved to Asia, but they do make some, and the harbor is still an important venue for trading:

Right next to the shipyards is the Solidarity trade union building, which I’m told now houses a union that’s become right wing. If you’re of a certain age, you’ll remember the famous “Solidarity” logo on top:

The memorial below, a piece of brick wall with a plaque, is nearby. Based on the description of a similar section of wall residing in Berlin, and the words on the plaque (see below), I’m guessing this is part of the shipyard wall that, on August 14, 1980, Lech Wałęsa climbed to reenter the shipyard from which he’d been fired for agitation four years before. Learning that the strike was weakening, Wałęsa defied his ban, climbed the wall, mounted a barrel, and gave a speech that inspired the workers to continue their strike.

They did, and this led to an unheard-of foundation of an independent trade union in Communist Eastern Europe. That was the beginning of the end for Russian control of Poland, and, nine years later, the Communists allowed elections and Poland was soon free. Without Wałęsa, this would have happened much later, and for his efforts he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983. (He also served as President of Poland for five years, and is now retired.)

My translation of the German on the plaque below:

To the memory of the battle of “Solidarity” for freedom and democracy, and the contribution of Poland to the reunification of Germany and for a politically united Europe.

My host Borys took me on a walking tour of the old city. I can’t remember what all of these buildings are, but they were largely reconstructed after extreme war damage. Perhaps Polish readers can identify them:

This is what the building above looked like at the end of World War II:

The main street of the old town. These fancy houses, probably belonging to merchants, were also reconstructed, but without the front porches they used to possess:

This is what the street above looked like this at the end of World War II:

Again, more buildings I can’t identify. It’s a beautiful city and attracts many tourists:

One of the city gates (you had to pass through many to get into the inner part of the town:

This building contains not only the “cross” symbols of the Teutonic Knights, but two lions that, I was told, are symbols of the Polish royalty. I was also told that the lions are usually facing each other, but here look in the same direction: the direction that the King would use to enter the city (he had his own gate):

Another lovely building in the area called the Long Market:

“Neptune’s Fountain,” a famous sculpture (and modern meeting place), finished in 1633 and renovated in 1957:

A water-spouting lion on the fountain:

One of the city’s canals that connects to the Baltic Sea.

This is the first ship built by the Poles after World War II:

This building bears only the symbol of the Teutonic Knights:

The brick-and-wood structure is the reconstruction of a crane used in the 14th and 15th century to lift goods (and masts) off of boats. One site describes it:

The mechanism of the Crane, the biggest port crane in the medieval Europe, is the exhibition highlight. It consists of two pairs of wooden treadmills. Since the Crane also served as the town’s gate which led the way from Szeroka Street to Długie Pobrzeże Street, the bottom treadmills, situated in the place of a vault, are visible from the outside. However, it is worth going inside the Crane to see the upper treadmills. A walk up the narrow wooden stairs to the highest storey is a real attraction. It is a perfect viewing spot for those who want to take a closer look at the size of the mechanism which was based on a very simple principle. To make the Crane lift goods from ships (e.g. wine and beer barrels or millwheels), its treadmills had to be set in motion. This way, a rope was rolled up onto a treadmill. But what could set them in motion? Well, workers made the mechanism work by getting inside the wheels and walking on the built-in boards (the Polish name for a treadmill, koło deptakowe, reflects the walking activity conducted by workers). As a result, four people could ‘lift’ the weight of up to two tons.

Here is one treadmill. I’m told the walking workers who moved it were actually the city’s prisoners: humans turning a giant hamster wheel.

The construction of St. Mary’s Church began about 1340. It was severely damaged by the Red Army during World War II but has been reconstructed. Wikipedia notes that it’s one of the two or three largest brick churches in the world:





Here’s a view given by Wikipedia:

We had lunch in a Kashubian restaurant, a region around Gdańsk that has its own cuisine and language (both, however, are similar to Polish)

I started with borscht (soups are customary starters in Poland) a beet soup with bits of hard-boiled egg:

And then onto the massive main course: a Frisbee-sized potato pancake covered with a pork stew and generous dollops of sour cream, served with pickles, shredded beets, and a Polish style cole slaw on the side. I could finish only about 60% of it. To wash it down we had glasses of kvass, a Russian drink made from fermented rye bread:

I wanted to see some Baltic amber, and Gdańsk is its epicenter. Baltic amber is world famous as a semiprecious “gem,” though it’s fossilized tree resin from over 40 million years ago. It comes in many colors and is either mined or picked up off the seashore. I bought myself a small piece as a souvenir, but it can be made into many elaborate pieces, including drinking cups and chess sets.

Here is some of the amber on sale, mostly on one small street behind the cathedral:



Amber animals:

This is a lovely piece of green amber with bubbles. Some pieces have inclusions like leaves or insects, and those cost a lot more. Some even have vertebrates like lizards, and prices for those are sky high.

Amber kitties!

Dinner after my talk: duck pierogi with redcurrant garnish. (Sorry, Honey!) They were excellent:

I stayed in Sopot, a seaside resort town right next to Gdańsk. Before I took the train back to Wloclawek yesterday, we had brunch in a cute peasant-themed restaurant on the shore:

I love potato pancakes, and never get them because a. they’re a pain to make and b. very few restaurants in the US have them; they’re Eastern European and also a staple of Jewish cuisine (latkes). So I had some for breakfast, too, sprinkled with sugar and slathered with sour cream.

Others had Polish “pancakes”, which were sweet, filled with cheese and topped with jam. They were excellent.

This is another Polish breakfast dish: breaded, deep-fried cheese served with redcurrant jam, along with its relative, unbreaded but fried smoked cheese from southern Poland.

My host Borys (right), his wife Joanna (center), and Borys’s student Chama. Borys and Joanna have a four-month old girl.



Borys and the F1 offspring, Estera:



I finish with cats. Here are some cats of Gdańsk, starting with an old geezer sleeping on a porch:

Here’s a cartoon making fun of Jarosław Aleksander Kaczyński, head of Poland’s right-wing “Law and Justice” (PiS) party. He is known for being very fond of his cat Fiona, as well as of cat in general.

Here are Jaroslaw and Fiona in a news photo.

Oh, I forgot. John Paul II, the “Polish Pope”, is a hero everywhere in Poland, but seemed especially prominent in Gdańsk, And of course Catholicism is ubiquitous, as in this shrine in a seaside park, which I call “the depressed Jesus”.

And yes, playing in Gdańsk: “John Paul II: The Musical. I kid you not!