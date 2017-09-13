Readers’s wildlife photos

As I was walking all alane,

I heard twa corbies makin a mane;

The tane unto the ither say,

“Whar sall we gang and dine the-day?”

“In ahint yon auld fail dyke,

I wot there lies a new slain knight;

And nane do ken that he lies there,

But his hawk, his hound an his lady fair.”

“His hound is tae the huntin gane,

His hawk tae fetch the wild-fowl hame,

His lady’s tain anither mate,

So we may mak oor dinner swate.”

“Ye’ll sit on his white hause-bane,

And I’ll pike oot his bonny blue een;

Wi ae lock o his gowden hair

We’ll theek oor nest whan it grows bare.”

“Mony a one for him makes mane,

But nane sall ken whar he is gane;

Oer his white banes, whan they are bare,

The wind sall blaw for evermair.”