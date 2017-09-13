Readers’s wildlife photos

Reader Tim Anderson from Australia sent three diverse photos. His notes are indented, but I have to say that I especially like the first one because of its artistry. It also came with a poem:
This is a picture of an Australian raven (Corvus coronoides taken on a gloomy day.
Australian corvids are difficult to differentiate from photographs alone (there are a number of endemic species that look very much alike, but have different behaviours). This one could be a Torresian Crow, but it is unlikely to be so this far south and so far inland.
In any case, it reminded me of an archaic Scots ballad that my parents taught me as a child. We used to sing it mournfully while driving home at night from Mum’s university classes. You sing it in the minor key, and in an impenetrable Scots accent.
“Twa Corbies”
As I was walking all alane,
I heard twa corbies makin a mane;
The tane unto the ither say,
“Whar sall we gang and dine the-day?”
“In ahint yon auld fail dyke,
I wot there lies a new slain knight;
And nane do ken that he lies there,
But his hawk, his hound an his lady fair.”
“His hound is tae the huntin gane,
His hawk tae fetch the wild-fowl hame,
His lady’s tain anither mate,
So we may mak oor dinner swate.”
“Ye’ll sit on his white hause-bane,
And I’ll pike oot his bonny blue een;
Wi ae lock o his gowden hair
We’ll theek oor nest whan it grows bare.”
“Mony a one for him makes mane,
But nane sall ken whar he is gane;
Oer his white banes, whan they are bare,
The wind sall blaw for evermair.”
This is an Eastern Bearded Dragon (Pogona barbata), an agamid lizard common throughout eastern Australia. The genus includes the rather more spectacular Frill-necked Lizard, which reached its peak of fame during the Tudor monarchy.
This was taken in unusually still conditions using a monochrome camera and a 9.25-inch telescope.