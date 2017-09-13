Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip ,called “bum,” came with this note:

From a story in The Freethinker, with a hat tip to Zoe Williams.

And the email added this:

There seemed like a feast of potential punchlines lurking in that article, but in the end I plumped for one which included my favourite word beginning with B (not “bum”, or “basically”).

I’m not sure what that word is; you can guess yourself (and I’m not sure which of the two pieces it’s in.)

You can read the two articles yourself, but in short, Tory M.P. Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Catholic, said he took his church’s teachings on homosexuality and abortion seriously, Portsmouth Bishop Philip Egan, who opposes abortion even in cases of rape and incest (on a family oriented site, I can’t use the words I want to characterize such a stand), supported Rees-Mogg with a series of ridiculous statements, including this one:

When on matters of sexual morality, people do not espouse chastity, they open themselves to deep-seated forces within. They can even unwittingly allow the Evil One to bind himself like a serpent tightly around their hearts.

Shades of Alvin Plantings—here we go with SATAN again, always ready to appear when somebody masturbates or has illicit sex. At the Guardian, Zoe Williams replies scornfully:

The problem with people who bring religion to their politics is that they’re obsessed with sex. It’s never “I’m a devout Anglican, therefore I couldn’t possibly vote for a cap on social security payments (Acts 4:34).” When a politician’s potted history starts “a committed Christian”, you can bet this isn’t a prelude to a CV full of redistributive tax policies. It’s all sodomy and foetuses,

Williams’s comment is actually more telling that this week’s strip, which seems rather lame to me. Nevertheless, it’s a rare exception, and you should, if you like the strip, donate at least a few bucks monthly to the Jesus and Mo Patreon.