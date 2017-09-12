Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

by Grania

Good morning! Jerry is off to Gdansk, so it falls to me to do the morning Hili dialogue.

It was a busy day in history. In 1609 Henry Hudson began his exploration of the Hudson River while aboard the Halve Maen. In 1846 Elizabeth Barrett eloped with Robert Browning. In 1933 Leó Szilárd, purportedly while waiting for a red light on Southampton Row in Bloomsbury, conceived the idea of the nuclear chain reaction. In 1940 a teenager Marcel Ravidat discovered cave paintings in Lascaux, France.

In 1953 U.S. Senator and future President John Fitzgerald Kennedy married Jacqueline Lee Bouvier. In South Africa in 1977 anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko died in police custody after having been brutally beaten. In 2011 today, The 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City opened.

Today in Twitter there is this useful chart that pretty much anyone who has posted anything online will relate to.

And a dog having his day.

[JAC: I have internet on my train and emphasize that I’m not responsible for the d*g tw**t.]

Out in the country near Dobrzyn, Leon poses on his new property.

Leon: Now we will prepare a model of my statue.

In Polish:

Leon: Teraz przygotujemy projekt mojego pomnika.

And a tw**t found by Matthew. I’ve never seen a woodpecker pecking a human.

And finally, a cat’s dilemma from Hili.

Hili: The grass is wet. A: Because there is a dew. Hili: If I went with you my paws would get soaking wet A: So go back. Hili: No way.

In Polish:

Hili: Trawa jest mokra.

Ja: Bo jest rosa.

Hili: Jak pójdę z wami, to będę miała całkiem mokre łapki.

Ja: To wróć.

Hili: Mowy nie ma.