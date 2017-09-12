Inappropriate gesture of the year: A 9/11 Memorial Moment of Mini-Muffins

I found this photo on Facebook, and sure enough, some checking showed that a Marriott hotel branch did indeed memorialize the 9/11 victims with this thoughtful Moment of Mini-Muffins:

What a touching way to remind the 3,000 dead and 6,000 injured. Granted, the hotel chain did issue this explanation:

“We are aware of the picture that was tweeted. It shows an offer that was made independently by the hotel and not the Marriott Hotels brand. As far as we know, it was limited to one property. While the hotel was making a sympathetic gesture to its guests in remembrance of 9/11, we apologize and understand why some people may have misunderstood the intent of the offer. We are reminding our hotels to use discretion and be sensitive when remembering major events such as 9/11.”

What’s almost worse than this hamhanded gesture is the notion that somewhere, somebody thought this: “Let’s hand out some of those cheap mini-muffins for 9/11. But wait! The customers might gorge themselves, so let’s limit it to half an hour.”

And really, how can you “misunderstand the intent of the offer”? The intent is clear, it’s the method that stinks. Don’t blame customer criticism on “misunderstanding.”