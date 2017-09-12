Inappropriate gesture of the year: A 9/11 Memorial Moment of Mini-Muffins

I found this photo on Facebook, and sure enough, some checking showed that a Marriott hotel branch did indeed memorialize the 9/11 victims with this thoughtful Moment of Mini-Muffins:
What a touching way to remind the 3,000 dead and 6,000 injured. Granted, the hotel chain did issue this explanation:
“We are aware of the picture that was tweeted. It shows an offer that was made independently by the hotel and not the Marriott Hotels brand. As far as we know, it was limited to one property. While the hotel was making a sympathetic gesture to its guests in remembrance of 9/11, we apologize and understand why some people may have misunderstood the intent of the offer. We are reminding our hotels to use discretion and be sensitive when remembering major events such as 9/11.”
What’s almost worse than this hamhanded gesture is the notion that somewhere, somebody thought this: “Let’s hand out some of those cheap mini-muffins for 9/11. But wait! The customers might gorge themselves, so let’s limit it to half an hour.”
And really, how can you “misunderstand the intent of the offer”? The intent is clear, it’s the method that stinks. Don’t blame customer criticism on “misunderstanding.”
Oh I don’t know. There’s not really anything one can say . i suppose that’s why we mark these things with a minutes silence
Couldn’t they have had special pricing on Flaming Tower cocktails during Happy Hour?
Mebbe if they added a Pepsi.
Heroic.
Compared to Ted Cruz, this is positively respectful. – MC
Well, at least it wasn’t two towers of mini-muffins.
Some breakfast shift manager at some motel tried to do some little thing they thought was a nice gesture. They probably didn't have many options, and what they chose to do was small and a little goofy. And…? The Internet Outrage & Clickbait Industries pounce on it? Including you, Jerry? You've got much more useful and important things to address. If you and HuffPo and Facebook actually think it was (inadvertently) offensive to the 9/11 survivors or families, why on earth would you publicize that message and ensure that more and more of those people are upset and offended?
A typical offended person. I am offended at your offense.
If there is one thing that is guaranteed to generate outrage on the internet, it is telling your host what he shouldn’t be wasting his time writing about on his own website.
Yes, and my most important thing to do now is keep rude and uncivil people like you from polluting my site. Sorry, Mr. Cotner, but you’re just another newbie who comes into the living room in a high dudgeon without having read the rules.
Our outside vendor of logo trinkets (hats, shirts, drink ware and the like) sent out the item of the week of umbrellas with some shall we say insensitive verbiage. That got a predictable walk back soon after. No doubt the campaign is planned weeks or months in advance and somebody just didn’t look but this kind of stuff is easy to do.
This reminds me of the hot cross buns link embedded in your morning post yesterday. Above facts about the buns, the website informed readers that “The celebration of ‘Soul Cakes’ is a perfect and respectful way to celebrate the 9/11 tragedy.”
Celebrating the 9/11 attacks is a strange idea.
I hope there was no unseemly crush of humanity trying to get their free remembrance muffins and coffee in that short time window.
Saw this on the news the other day so it is probably on You Tube somewhere. On 9/11 Trump was blabbering to some news person about how his building in New York was now the tallest building and of course this was a lie. It was the height of something.
I think it was limited to a half an hour between 8:45 and 9:15 because the first plane hit the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. The second plane hit the South Tower at 9:03 a.m. It’s a little odd they had this and it makes me wonder where in the country this is.