Spot the bees!

All right, you’ve been reading this website long enough to be able to eliminate the most obvious non-bees from today’s New York Times quiz. Click on the screenshot below to go to the test, which involves clicking on everything that you think is a bee (a box will appear around each of your choices).
Here’s a bigger picture:
When you click every one you think is a bee, and then click the “Done” box that will appear, you’ll get your score (I missed one, thinking it was a wasp). Apparently I’m among the hapless 30% of Americans who doesn’t get them all right, but I attribute that to biological overthinking.
It would have been an even more informative quiz had they included some bee mimics like these flies, because then you’d learn about Batesian mimics and evolution as well:
Finally, there’s a multiple choice question in which you guess how many bee species there are in the U.S. That one I got right, but I’m still smarting for being below average on a biology question. At least I don’t think a grasshopper is a bee!
I correctly identified five bees, missed the sixth but also avoided falling into the trap (yes there is a bee-like insect there that is not a bee) – not bad for an amateur I would say.
Looks like a ‘velvet ant’ – Mutillidae…
Follow up to my first comment – I also got the multi-choice question right.
Oh do bee-have!
Yep, I missed a few, too. The selection I was presented was different than in the post. Some interesting bees out there! The article mentions a green “sweat bee.” I’m pretty sure I saw one of those last year, and had no idea what it was. Random aside: after a bike mishap I ended up on my back in my driveway, looking up into our oak tree. There were an incredible number of bees going after the pollen, and the sound they made was very calming as I lay there feeling my aching back.
I guessed four correctly and missed two of them. My estimate for the question was too high so I did not get that one.
I got all 6 out of 9 and the correct number of species. But I may have scored the same if I had just thrown darts at ’em.
I got hover-over boxes without insects until taking the last part (ref=?oembed) out of the link.
Might be good to modify the embedded link.
5 out of 6, I’ll take it.
Sad part is that’s more bees than I saw in my yard all summer.
I got 4/6, but correctly suspected that the other two were probable bees.
I wonder how many clicks the housefly & grasshopper got? (Moth was absent in the quiz that came up.)