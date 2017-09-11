Spot the bees!

All right, you’ve been reading this website long enough to be able to eliminate the most obvious non-bees from today’s New York Times quiz. Click on the screenshot below to go to the test, which involves clicking on everything that you think is a bee (a box will appear around each of your choices).

Here’s a bigger picture:

When you click every one you think is a bee, and then click the “Done” box that will appear, you’ll get your score (I missed one, thinking it was a wasp). Apparently I’m among the hapless 30% of Americans who doesn’t get them all right, but I attribute that to biological overthinking.

It would have been an even more informative quiz had they included some bee mimics like these flies, because then you’d learn about Batesian mimics and evolution as well:

Finally, there’s a multiple choice question in which you guess how many bee species there are in the U.S. That one I got right, but I’m still smarting for being below average on a biology question. At least I don’t think a grasshopper is a bee!