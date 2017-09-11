Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Yes, it’s Monday again, September 11, 2017, and thus the infamous “9/11″—the 16th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks. And it’s another chilly and overcast day in Dobrzyn. Hili was out all night, but this morning we found her warmly ensconced in her “nest” (a blanket formed into a cup) on the veranda. It’s National Hot Cross Buns Day, a food rarely seen in America, and one I’ve eaten only overseas.

I am heading to Gdansk (Danzig) early tomorrow morning to give a talk, and posting will be very light after today (I return to Warsaw on Friday). Grania will be handling the Hili dialogues.

On September 11, 1296, during the Scottish Wars of Independence, the Scots, led by William “FREEDOM!” Wallace and Andrew Moray, defeated a much larger English force at the Battle of Stirling Bridge. Moray was killed in the fighting and in 1305 Wallace was captured and executed—you know the grisly details. On this day in 1609, Henry Hudson discovered the island of Manhattan, inhabited by Native Americans. In 1857, September 11 marked the end of the four-day Mountain Meadows Massacre in which Mormons, with the help of Native Americans, killed 120 people in a wagon train heading for California. Only 17 people were spared, all children younger than seven. On September 11, 1973, Salvador Allende was removed from power by a coup led by Augusto Pinochet, with Allende committing suicide with a rifle.

On this day in 1985, Peter Rose broke Ty Cobb’s career record of hits in baseball, getting his 4,192nd hit—a single against the San Diego Padres. It is likely that Rose used “corked bats” (bats hollowed out and replaced with cork to make them lighter) in pursuit of this record. His total was 4,256 hits, but he was later ruled ineligible for the Hall of Fame because of his betting on baseball, and also went to prison for tax evasion. Here’s his record-breaking hit:

Finally, on this day in 2015, four Americans were killed on an attack of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, an event that was to dog the future campaigns of Hillary Clinton, who at the time was Secretary of State.

Notables born in this day include Carl Zeiss (1816), O. Henry (1862), D. H. Lawrence (1885), Mickey Hart (1943), Leo Kottke (1945) and Moby (1965; what happened to him?). Those who died on this day include four heads of state: Muhammad Ali Jinnah (1948), Jan Smuts (1950), Nikita Khrushchev (1971), and Salvador Allende (1973; see above), as well as Lorne Greene and Peter Tosh (both 1987). Finally on this day in 2001, 3996 people died in the terrorist attacks in New York, with another 6,000 people injured. Those are too many people to list here, but spare a thought for them and their families.

Meanwhile here in Dobrzyn, Hili has sniffed out something suspicious:

Hili: Could something be hiding here? A: I doubt it. Hili: Still, you have to check everything.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy tam mogło się coś schować?

Ja: Wątpię.

Hili: Trzeba jednak wszystko sprawdzać.

Nearby, Leon is thinking Deep Thoughts:

Leon: I have to think through a few things.

In Polish: “Muszę przemyśleć parę spraw.”

Out in Winnipeg, yesterday was “Gusday,” the day when he gets special fusses and extra ‘nip:

Gus: “I do believe that I smell catnip.”

Reader Charleen sent a catpuccino:

at first i tought it was catpuccino 😻☕️ pic.twitter.com/gc1IBRUKdN — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) August 31, 2017

Found by Matthew Cobb, a case of art imitating life. Could you bear to drink one of these?

3D Latte Art from Reissue Cafe pic.twitter.com/FBju3Bz4IJ — 日本 (@AestheticsJapan) September 11, 2017

Once again I’ve stolen a tw**t from Heather Hastie’s daily compendium. This one shows a smart cat who’s learned exactly what to do to cop a cuddle:

CAT likes HUGS 🐱pic.twitter.com/aCcRvPWe4O — Life on Earth (@planetepics) September 10, 2017

And reader jsp sent this vet’s sign, which conveys a profound truth: