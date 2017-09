by Matthew Cobb

These monsters were posted by Piotr Naskrecki – another reason why you should be on Tw*tter!

We have remarkable robber flies @GorongosaPark. Species of Hyperechia mimic carpenter bees, while Microstylum resemble sphecid wasps. pic.twitter.com/PAozzQ5IfF — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) September 11, 2017

We’ve posted about robberflies (Asilidae) before here, with a reader’s photo here and a fabulous robberfly in amber here. Go read about them! Amazing beasts. (I note in passing that PCC(E) doesn’t have a ‘flies’ category here. For shame! So now we do.)