Al-Jazeera: “Feminist pioneer” judge enforces sharia law

What does it mean to be a feminist in a Muslim country? I would think it means fighting for equality of treatment and opportunity for women, which means, in part, opposing those tenets of Islam that stifle such equality.

We already know that many Muslim and Western women who call themselves “feminists” don’t hold such a view, and in fact see Muslim feminists as upholding Islamic law, proudly sporting the hijab as a symbol of empowerment. Indeed, as the links above testify, many consider Islam to be a deeply feminist faith. After all, wasn’t Aisha (Mohammed’s wife, whom he married when she was six and raped when she was nine) a very powerful woman? And haven’t there been women heads of state in Islamic countries, like Benazir Bhutto (part of a political family dynasty who was assassinated—probably by the Taliban—for being too secular and “Western”)?

But this argument, from an August 16 article in Al-Jazeera, takes the cake (click on screenshot to see the piece). This “empowered” woman is actually empowered, as a judge, to enforce sharia law in a Malaysian court that dispenses Islamic “justice” to Muslims. (So much for claims that Malaysia is a “liberal” Muslim state for women):

Meet Judge Nenney Shushaidah Binti Shamsuddin, 42, of the Malaysian Sharia High Court. This faux feminist spends her days enforcing sharia law, including those bits that are anti-feminist. As the article notes,

One day she could be sentencing an offender to be caned for breaking Islamic law, the next could see her giving a man permission to take a second wife. Islamic law enforcers are not often credited with being feminist pioneers, but Judge Nenney fits both those descriptions. She made history in Malaysia last year when she was appointed one of the first two female Syariah High Court judges in this Muslim-majority nation. “Syariah” is the Malay spelling for the Arabic word “sharia”, meaning Islamic law. And the 42-year-old mother of three doesn’t shy away from imposing the harshest punishments prescribed by Islamic law. “When I’m on the bench, I’m not a woman, I’m not a man. I’m a judge,” she says. “I need to deal with the case fair and firm, to follow the law, no bias.”

Here’s how judge Nenney plays her role as a feminist pioneer:

There are no restrictions on the cases Judge Nenney hears in the state of Selangor. Her weekly caseload can range from child custody to prostitution and polygamy. In Malaysia, Muslim men are allowed to marry up to four wives, but they must first obtain permission from the Islamic law court. When hearing such a case, Judge Nenney says she verifies the husband’s income to see if he can afford to take another wife and finds out whether the existing wife agrees. “If the wife agrees and if the husband can afford it, I give permission,” she tells Al Jazeera. Judge Nenney also hears “khalwat” cases, an Islamic offence where unmarried men and women are found together in “close proximity”. She says in the most serious cases, she sentences offenders to six strokes of the cane, a 5,000 ringgit fine ($1,166) and a one-month jail term. Some critics have suggested that female judges may favour women, but Judge Nenney denies being more sympathetic towards women. “We can put our emotions aside,” she says. “I have my empathy to them, I can put myself in their shoes, but not sympathy. I need to play my role as a judge, then make a decision on how they present their case.” . . . Judge Nenney is hopeful that the rising number of female judges will help change the perception that Syariah courts do no treat women fairly. “The public perception said male judges must be biased to women. I hope after this, to the women who come before me, they must know there’s no difference between a male judge or a female judge. The judge just does their job.”

Well, the judge may be impartial and blind to sex, but she’s impartial in enforcing a profoundly anti-women code of law. How does that make her a “feminist pioneer”? She is no more a feminist pioneer than the French collaborators with the Nazis were “pro-Jewish” pioneers.

If you were under the misconception that Al-Jazeera is neutral on matters of Islam, this is one example of how it’s not. Usually it avoids blatant Islamism in its English reporting, but certainly not in its Arabic reporting (see here, for instance).

There are real Muslim feminists, but they are apostates, hounded, threatened, and killed. Very often they leave Islam because of its poor treatment of women, and thus become apostates, for whom the hunting season is year-round. Want to see genuine Muslim feminists? Just go to the Facebook page My Stealthy Freedom to see many from Iran.

Here are several:

