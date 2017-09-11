Al-Jazeera: “Feminist pioneer” judge enforces sharia law

What does it mean to be a feminist in a Muslim country? I would think it means fighting for equality of treatment and opportunity for women, which means, in part, opposing those tenets of Islam that stifle such equality.
We already know that many Muslim and Western women who call themselves “feminists” don’t hold such a view, and in fact see Muslim feminists as upholding Islamic law, proudly sporting the hijab as a symbol of empowerment. Indeed, as the links above testify, many consider Islam to be a deeply feminist faith. After all, wasn’t Aisha (Mohammed’s wife, whom he married when she was six and raped when she was nine) a very powerful woman? And haven’t there been women heads of state in Islamic countries, like Benazir Bhutto (part of a political family dynasty who was assassinated—probably by the Taliban—for being too secular and “Western”)?
But this argument, from an August 16 article in Al-Jazeera, takes the cake (click on screenshot to see the piece). This “empowered” woman is actually empowered, as a judge, to enforce sharia law in a Malaysian court that dispenses Islamic “justice” to Muslims. (So much for claims that Malaysia is a “liberal” Muslim state for women):
Meet Judge Nenney Shushaidah Binti Shamsuddin, 42, of the Malaysian Sharia High Court. This faux feminist spends her days enforcing sharia law, including those bits that are anti-feminist. As the article notes,
One day she could be sentencing an offender to be caned for breaking Islamic law, the next could see her giving a man permission to take a second wife.
Islamic law enforcers are not often credited with being feminist pioneers, but Judge Nenney fits both those descriptions.
She made history in Malaysia last year when she was appointed one of the first two female Syariah High Court judges in this Muslim-majority nation. “Syariah” is the Malay spelling for the Arabic word “sharia”, meaning Islamic law.
And the 42-year-old mother of three doesn’t shy away from imposing the harshest punishments prescribed by Islamic law.
“When I’m on the bench, I’m not a woman, I’m not a man. I’m a judge,” she says. “I need to deal with the case fair and firm, to follow the law, no bias.”
Here’s how judge Nenney plays her role as a feminist pioneer:
There are no restrictions on the cases Judge Nenney hears in the state of Selangor. Her weekly caseload can range from child custody to prostitution and polygamy.
In Malaysia, Muslim men are allowed to marry up to four wives, but they must first obtain permission from the Islamic law court.
When hearing such a case, Judge Nenney says she verifies the husband’s income to see if he can afford to take another wife and finds out whether the existing wife agrees.
“If the wife agrees and if the husband can afford it, I give permission,” she tells Al Jazeera.
Judge Nenney also hears “khalwat” cases, an Islamic offence where unmarried men and women are found together in “close proximity”.
She says in the most serious cases, she sentences offenders to six strokes of the cane, a 5,000 ringgit fine ($1,166) and a one-month jail term.
Some critics have suggested that female judges may favour women, but Judge Nenney denies being more sympathetic towards women.
“We can put our emotions aside,” she says. “I have my empathy to them, I can put myself in their shoes, but not sympathy. I need to play my role as a judge, then make a decision on how they present their case.”
. . . Judge Nenney is hopeful that the rising number of female judges will help change the perception that Syariah courts do no treat women fairly.
“The public perception said male judges must be biased to women. I hope after this, to the women who come before me, they must know there’s no difference between a male judge or a female judge. The judge just does their job.”
Well, the judge may be impartial and blind to sex, but she’s impartial in enforcing a profoundly anti-women code of law. How does that make her a “feminist pioneer”? She is no more a feminist pioneer than the French collaborators with the Nazis were “pro-Jewish” pioneers.
If you were under the misconception that Al-Jazeera is neutral on matters of Islam, this is one example of how it’s not. Usually it avoids blatant Islamism in its English reporting, but certainly not in its Arabic reporting (see here, for instance).
There are real Muslim feminists, but they are apostates, hounded, threatened, and killed. Very often they leave Islam because of its poor treatment of women, and thus become apostates, for whom the hunting season is year-round. Want to see genuine Muslim feminists? Just go to the Facebook page My Stealthy Freedom to see many from Iran.
Here are several:
h/t: Malgorzata
In Syria Christian judges may decide as long as they follow the state-based sharia law.
This is feminism in only the loosest sense of the term. Yes a woman is in a position of power, but in a position of power over what? The closest analogy here in the states would be women like be Phyllis Schlafly and Sarah Palin. Those women were also in positions of power, yet supported deeply reactionary views towards women’s issues.
Those brave young women with the white scarves,have surely done themselves a disservice my identifying themselves to the religious police,in such a benighted Country. As for the “feminist Judge” words fail me.!
Al Jazeera covers some things to Western audiences well – though it quite often shows a pro Islam slant = like here where its quite blatant. It also implied the Bataclan killings were driven by Western Foreign Policy, apparently under the explicit instruction of Mehdi Hasan. Its broadcast to Muslim audiences in the Middle East are horrendous, judging by Memri clips and exMuslim twitter things Ive seen – and its longstanding support for the notorious Dr Yusuf Al Qaradawi – A senior Muslim Brotherhood cleric who broadcasts to 60 Million muslims in the Middle East, telling them the penalty for open apostasy (unbelief) is death, Islam must always defend itself with this penalty etc. etc.
Mehdi Hasan headed the Al Jazira Western office for a number of years but now works for another news organisation in the US. He is a Shia but Qatars indigenous people and rulers are separate tribes to the Saudis and Qatar tries to court any Islamist powers that are viewed as a threat to the Saudis – Muslim Brotherhood, Shia Iran, and a Turkish military base to match the US one in Saudi. Hasan has often said vile things about non Muslims to an All muslim audience – it is not taken out of context or really about Western foreign policy – the clips are in different times and places and directly denigrate non Muslims in the context of Islamic teachings and scriptures (obvious in all the various videos after the first one)
