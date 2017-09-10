Steve Jones reviews Wilson’s book on Darwin in the Times

My old friend Steve Jones, an evolutionary geneticist at University College London, writer of popular science books, and a collaborator on field work in Maryland and California, has written a review in the Times of A. N. Wilson’s new book on Darwin, Charles Darwin: Victorian Mythmaker, With 46 customer reviews on Amazon UK, the book has now climbed to 1.5 stars out of five. (Note: one of the few five-star reviews calls the book “comedy gold.”)

As with all biologists and historians of science who have reviewed the book, Jones consigns it to literary perdition. He does bestow some praise on the biographical bits: “As a rattling, not to say raffish and sometimes raucous account of Darwin and his circle, this biography is extremely enjoyable (except for the repeated cod psychology), and I learnt quite a lot from it.”

Now I’m not sure what “cod psychology” is (is that a British term?), but Jones immediately launches into vituperative:

But [Wilson] is so keen to be different that his account is written with a pen dipped in vinegar. He is entitled to do that to his protagonist, but not to his science. “Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge,” Darwin once said. “It is those who know little, and not those who know much, who so positively assert that this or that problem will never be solved by science.” That is true of most anti-evolutionists, but Wilson does not even have the defence of ignorance. Instead, he is simply perverse in his use of knowledge. This book is the founding volume of the Fake News School of Science Writing. It has strict rules: if a fact is inconvenient, ignore it. If it fits, exaggerate, and when fact is lacking use your imagination. Ad hominem always works, so that we learn that Darwin was a habitual liar — damned in his own words, for as a child he told a friend that he could make different coloured flowers by watering them with dyes: this, he later admitted, was “a monstrous fable”. . . . But what about his ideas? Here, Wilson seems to glory in using his talent to be wrong, wrong and wrong again on almost every scientific topic. In the classic mould of the contrarian, he despises anything said by mainstream biology in favour of marginal and sometimes preposterous theories.

Wilson again asserts that there are no transitional forms between major groups, which makes me think that he’s a creationist. He’s also wrong about that, as I show repeatedly in Why Evolution is True: we have such forms linking fish and amphibians, amphibians are reptiles, reptiles and birds, reptiles and mammals, and earlier primates with our own species. It’s unthinkable that anybody who is able to read could say that “there are no intermediate forms in the fossil record.”

One could, I suppose, impute the absence of such forms simply to the rapidity of evolutionary transitions between groups, but I don’t think that’s what Wilson is saying. I think he’s floating some sort of “intermediates-didn’t-occur” argument—in other words, creationism. I think this because in the video of Wilson on the BBC that I posted the other day, he raised the argument that Darwinism couldn’t explain organs of extreme complexity like the eye. That’s not only an Intelligent-Design creationist argument, but a false one—one that Darwin addressed himself, and has been refuted by later work (see here and here, for instance).

Jones is baffled by Wilson’s take on genetics and neo-Darwinism, as am I:

Towards the end of the book, Wilson comes up with a simply baffling statement: “Whereas, until the 1980s, it was just about possible that evidence might some day come to light which would substantiate at least some of Darwin’s theory of evolution, the science of New Genetics delivered its death blow.” Why then, I ask myself, do I work in a department of genetics, evolution and environment? Have we all made a terrible mistake?

I’m curious to see what this “death blow” constitutes.

The book won’t be out in the U.S. until December 7, but I’ll try to read it before then. With an Amazon UK position of nearly 74,000, the book is tanking across the pond, but it may do better in the creationism-friendly U.S., where 38% of the population are young-Earth creationists with respect to humans, and another 38% think God had a hand in human evolution. (Only 19% of Americans accept pure naturalistic evolution of our species.)

John van Whye, a historian of science and Darwin expert who already reviewed the book in New Scientist, added a smaller review to the U.S. Amazon site. No punches are pulled:

h/t: Pyers

