Saturday: Around Dobrzyn

Yesterday we had a welcome respite from the chill and drizzle, and, as it was warm and sunny, we went for an excursion to see Leon the Dark Tabby, his staff, and the site of their future house (not far from Dobrzyn). But first we had to retrieve Hili, who had spent the night outside and was ensconced, as she often is, on the wicker shelf on the porch, where a towel has been placed for her comfort:

A greeting meow:

Closeup with eyes and one tooth:

Before we took off, we had lunch and I fed Cyrus one of the sausages I bought for him at the local butcher’s. Let it not be said that I discriminate against dogs. The woman next to Malgorzata is Jola, who comes to clean once a week.

In the afternoon we drove about ten minutes to the site of Leon and his staff’s (Elzbieta and Andrzej II’s) future home. As I’ve mentioned, they’ve bought an old wooden house in southern Poland that will be moved up here, but first a foundation must be poured. Due to a construction boom in Poland, the staff has been unable to find a contractor to create the foundation, and so are extremely frustrated. But in the meantime they visit the property every weekend, and have planted an awesome garden of flowers and vegetables. Here’s part of it:

The property and foundations of the previous house—with Leon overlooking the scene:

After a tour we had a convivial snack of coffee, tea, rogalik (small filled pastries, same as Jewish rugelach), dates, blueberry cake, and caramel cake. Clockwise from left: Andrzej II, Elzbieta, Andrzej, Malgorzata. At the near corner of the table you can see Leon’s purple cat-head-shaped food bowl:

A closeup of the treats, with Leon to the left:

The garden is very productive. Here’s Andrzej II with a huge carrot he’d just pulled from the ground.

And what I think is a kohlrabi:

Some kind of squash or gourd:

Leon, looking suspicious:

I fed Leon some of Hiroko’s Japanese “cat’s snack”. Elzbieta took pictures (this picture is by Andrzej):

And a picture Elzbieta took, which was in this morning’s Leon Monologue on Elzbieta’s Facebook page (and my Hili dialogue post). Look at Leon scarfing that snack!

The garden was full of butterflies; and this species was especially pretty. I don’t know it, but I swear a reader has recently sent us one of these. What, pray tell, is it?

The butterflies (two species here, I think) loved these pink flowers. I don’t know the flower.

I found this individual on the house when we came home. Again, what is the species?

And now it’s Sunday, and whenI got up at 6:30 I again found the unholy conjunction of a cat sleeping with a dog. Does this presage the Apocalypse?

Hili on her canister before going out:

And. . . blueberry pie for dinner tonight!