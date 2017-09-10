Reader Karen Bartelt sent some “some lepidoptera from Illinois.” Her notes are indented:

Giant swallowtails (Papilio cresphontes) courting in my backyard yesterday. They flapped around the house for at least two hours. It was very difficult to get both of them in focus! Finally, she landed on some ironweed (Vernonia sp).

Orange sulphur butterflies (Colias eurytheme) mating at Jim Edgar-Panther Creek SRA near Beardstown IL. Males are always orange; the females can be orange or white like this one. They flew around while mating, but finally landed.

Cloudless sulphur (Phoebis sennae) on purple coneflower (Echinacea sp) in my backyard.

Luna moth (Actias luna) that I rescued from a McDonald's drive-thru ordering kiosk. We hung him on some foliage in our yard (maybe canna lillies) and wished him well finding a mate.

Common buckeye (Junonia coenia) from last fall in East Peoria IL on goldenrod (Solidago sp)

And reader Michelle Pearce sent a species of antelope I didn’t know existed. Look at those yellow legs! This species from southern Africa is very sexually dimorphic: males and females have different colors, and only males have horns.

I attach some pictures of nyala (Tragelaphus angasii) taken on two different occasions at game parks in KwaZulu Natal and the Waterberg. I am painting these attractive antelope at the moment and noticed that they haven’t appeared on WEIT yet! I show an old male, young male, female and fluffy-tailed youngster, I think.

Old male:

Young male:

Female:

Fluffy-tailed juvenile: