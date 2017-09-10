Chicago dogs, northern edition

by Greg Mayer

Jerry’s post this morning on Chicago dogs inspired me, and made me hungry, so I headed to Trolley Dogs, in downtown Kenosha, Wisconsin, for lunch. (Kenosha is the first town over the northern border of Illinois).

Trolley Dogs, Kenosha , WI.

There’s a street trolley that runs east-west on the boulevard to the south of the restaurant, plus, there’s a model trolley suspended from the ceiling, that chugs around, above the diners. (It wasn’t operating at lunch today, so the trolley just stayed at one place on the track.)

The little trolley near the ceiling in Trolley Dogs. The trolley itself is at the far right hand corner.

And here’s their Chicago dog. Note that the mustard is yellow (a must; it can’t be brown), and that the green relish is an eerie sort of neon green. This, too, is required for a true Chicago dog. I make them at home with a substitute, more standard, pickle relish. If you enlarge, you will also see the celery salt on the pickle (don’t be misled by the poppy seeds). The dog is tightly wrapped in paper to keep the ingredients intact.

A Chicago dog at Trolley Dogs.

And here’s the full meal– fries with lots of skin still attached, and a soda. I had the two-dog special. (And that’s a statistics textbook to the left– some light, mealtime reading!)

The full meal.

3 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted September 10, 2017 at 3:21 pm | Permalink

    I’ll just say, get along little dogie. Must have been some beer to go with that.

    Reply
  2. Heather Hastie
    Posted September 10, 2017 at 3:33 pm | Permalink

    Okay, I’m going to have to make one for dinner later on tonight (it’s too much for lunch!). I was already tempted by Jerry’s mention, but you’ve put me over the top!

    Reply
  3. darwinwins
    Posted September 10, 2017 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    Whenever I just can’t stand it anymore and I need a Chicago food experience, I go downtown to Benito’s Chicago Eatery in Seattle. They do a worthy imitation of Chicago deep-dish pizza and Chicago dogs, but it’s just not the same.

    Reply

