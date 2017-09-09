Subversive “Unsafe Space” tour from Spiked

Reader Merilee sent me this announcement, which had landed in her email. It’s an upcoming moveable feast of panels hosted by Spiked magazine, and if you register now, you can go for free. I suspect that, given the roster of speakers, tickets will soon be gone. To get one or more tickets, just go to the appropriate link (below) and simply provide your name, the number of tickets you want, and your email address.

Here’s the announcement:

And the introduction by a Spiked editor:

There’s more explanation here, as well as the first bit of the schedule:

Unsafe Space is a provocation with a profound point to make. Our aim is to puncture taboos not for its own sake, but to the end of understanding what is going on, drawing out the radical, humanist case for free speech, and convincing students of why every college should be an Unsafe Space. Join us. Book your free tickets to our first two panels, at American University and Rutgers. And keep your eye on this page for upcoming events at Harvard [JAC: you can book tickets there now], Columbia and elsewhere. If you’d like to be kept updated, or if you want to bring the tour to your campus, email Viv Regan. And if you’d like to help keep the show on the road, donate here.

Tickets are free, too! On September 28, there’s a panel at American University (Washington, D.C.) on “Feminism, sex, and censorship on campus” featuring Nadine Strossen, Elizabeth Nolan Brown, Ella Whelan and Robert Shibley; on October 2, Rutgers University will host a panel on “Identity politics: the new racialism on campus?” with Kmele Foster, Sarah Haider, Mark Lilla, and Brian Stascavage; on November 2 in New York (location not yet specified) you can hear a panel on “Is the Left eating itself?” with Bret Weinstein, Laura Kipnis, and Brendan O’Neill; and on November 6 at Harvard there’s a panel on “Is political correctness why Trump won?” with Wendy Kaminer, Steve Pinker, Brendan O’Neill, and Robby Soave.

I can already hear the howls of objection from the Regressive Left, for if these speakers have anything in common, it’s that they’re Leftists who have nonetheless violated the taboos of Identity Culture and failed the Purity Test. But these are no Milo Yiannopouli; they’re a distinguished group that will have something interesting to say. It’s a pity they’re not coming to Chicago, but I will try to get to Boston to visit friends and also see the last panel.

Again, tickets are free, and you should reserve them now.