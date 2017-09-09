Spot the tabby!

It’s Leon, whom I visited, along with his staff, at the site of their future home. Can you see him?
This one is pretty easy, so if you haven’t spotted the most recent ones, this is a palliative. No reveal needed.
I sure wouldn’t rate this one “easy”!
Since you said it was easy, I thought I could spot him w/o enlarging. Nope, had to enlarge and then I spotted him. I only consider them easy if I can spot the ‘x’ w/o enlarging.
I would say Tortoiseshell.