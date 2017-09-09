Serbian gets Kim Jong-un haircut

The first version of the video below, in which a talented Serbian barber uses his talents in the WRONG WAY, was taken down from YouTube; but when it was up it had the following explanation:

As tensions mount worldwide over North Korean missile tests, one Serbian barber has decided to commemorate this uneasy period in global geopolitics with his unique form of artistic expression and social commentary. Mario Hvala, a barber at the House Damian Hair and Make up shop in Novi Sad, Serbia’s second-largest city, has a penchant for celebrity portraits, employing client’s scalps as his preferred canvas.

Huffpo also highlighted it and said this:

A bizarre dream by a Serbian barber led to a hair-raising cut for a customer.

Mario Hvala of Novi Sad, in northern Serbia, recently dreamed that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and his staff visited him in his living room.

“When I woke up, I decided to do this hair tattoo,” he told Storyful. “And it came out looking pretty amazing,” The complete haircut took five hours, and Hvala added to the absurdity by playing North Korean music throughout the whole thing. Well, I found the short video had been re-posted, so here it is. I hope that guy’s hair grows back fast, as Kim is gonna get a five o’clock shadow. And I’m sure this kind of haircut would be a capital crime in the DPRK!