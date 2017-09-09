Saturday reading: Yoffe on Title IX, Pluckrose on intersectional feminism, Hastie and PuffHo on “Muslim feminism”

It’s Saturday, and if you’re not outside enjoying nice weather, or the weather is dire and you want to read, here are three articles worth your time. There’s also a PuffHo article worth your rancor.

“The unfomfortable truth about campus rape policy“, by Emily Yoffe in Atlantic. This is apparently the first article in a three-part series. Since the Obama administration sent around its “Dear colleague” letter to American universities, urging them to enforce Title IX (the anti-sex-discrimination policy) in a certain way or face loss of federal funds, universities have been falling in line. The most controversial part of the new regulations involves sexual assault and how it is treated, with the government now saying the accused should be found guilty if there is a “preponderance of evidence” against him (accused are nearly always men). That means that if the intuitive likelihood of the accusation being true is 50.01% or larger, the party is guilty. This differs drastically from the standards of criminal courts (“guilty beyond a reasonable doubt”), and those differences have led not only to controversy, but to a host of lawsuits from students found guilty based on flimsy evidence or unreliable and irrelevant third-party testimony. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has made noises that this policy is going to change, but she hasn’t said how. Because she’s Betsy DeVos (and I do think she was a dreadful choice for the job), it doesn’t matter: anything she proposes will be laughed out of court by the Regressive Left.

Yoffe, deeply sympathetic to the plight of assault victims, nevertheless recounts a number of chilling tales about the incompetence and draconian policies of college administrators when it comes to adjudicating sexual-assault cases. Her conclusions for this first article are these:

At its worst, Title IX is now a cudgel with which the government and school administrators enforce sex rules too bluntly, and in ways that invite abuse. That’s an uncomfortable statement. It does not cancel or diminish other uncomfortable statements: Women (and men) are assaulted on campus, those assaults can be devastating, and the victims do not always receive justice when they come forward. But we have arrived at the point at which schools investigate, adjudicate, and punish the kind of murky, ambiguous sexual encounters that trained law-enforcement officials are unable to sort out—and also at the point at which the definition of sexual misconduct on many campuses has expanded beyond reason. Institutions of higher education must protect their students from crimes and physical harm. They should also model for their students how an open society functions, and how necessary it is to protect the civil liberties of everyone.

Breaking News: I just saw this at the Chronicle of Higher Education but haven’t yet read it carefully. It’s the demonized Christina Hoff Sommers with a new piece on the same issue: “Protecting due process in sexual-assault cases on campus.”

“The Western-centric nature of intersectional feminism“ by Helen Pluckrose at Conatusnews.com. Why do Western feminists seem to neglect the plight of women oppressed in Muslim nations? It’s not that those feminists don’t care, argues Pluckrose, but that the changing nature of feminism has reduced the priority of individual rights and increased attention to the guilt and complicity of the West in the world’s affairs. This, says Pluckrose, is not only misguided but racist:

The problem does not stem from a belief that western non-Muslim women matter more than Muslim women. It’s much more tortuous than that. With the advent of postmodernism-inspired critical race theory, post-colonial theory and intersectionality, the focus of mainstream feminism has shifted from universal human rights and sisterhood to cultural relativity and identity politics. General principles of human rights, freedom and equality have been subordinated to redressing a very real historical injustice by the West against the East. . . . In attempts to valorise Eastern cultures, western intersectional activists decide which things can be owned by them and which are forced upon them by the west. Therefore, elements of culture seen as positive or neutral – clothing, art, spiritual practices or symbolism – are often fetishised and ruled off-limits to westerners whilst negative aspects – religious fundamentalism, sectarian violence, political instability – are considered to be solely a product of western military intervention. The fact that the East has a long and complex history of its own, filled with well-established religious and cultural values existing independently of the West is usually glossed over in these cases. This constrains the ways in which people wanting to talk about it can do so greatly and attempts by ex-Muslims, reforming Muslims and liberal Muslims particularly to criticise their own religion and culture are frequently shut down and individuals vilified.

Her piece is long but thoughtful, and well worth reading. It also includes this Facebook post:

“Is Islam a feminist religion?” by Heather Hastie at Heather’s Homilies. I take a bit of credit for instigating this nice piece, as I sent Heather the link to a HuffPo article (“A feminist religion” by Leena Khan), which is the usual Big Lie apologetics about the deeply woman-friendly nature of Islam. I told Heather it was “right up her alley”, and so it proved to be. With her usual thoroughness, Heather dissects the claims that Islam mandates equal treatment of men and women, that women have the same property rights as men, and that Muslim women are given educations equal to those of men. This is an essential read for assessing the Regressive-Left claims that Islam really is a feminist-friendly faith.

