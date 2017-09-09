Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, September 9, 2017, and hard to believe that just a week from today I’ll be flying back to the U.S. It’s still overcast here but not quite so cold. Since this area has had a three-year drought, people are grateful for the rain. It’s an odd food day: National “I Love Food” Day. I suppose most people adhere to that, but I have met some misguided souls who don’t see food as one of life’s main pleasures. (It’s also National Steak Au Poivre Day.) In Japan it’s Chrysanthemum Day, celebrating the day the Imperial Family had its first chrysanthemum show in 910 (that flower is the symbol of Japanese royalty).

On this day in 1543, Mary Stuart, who had acceded to the Scottish throne at the age of six days, was officially crowned Queen (she didn’t actually rule until she grew up; a group of regents held power until then). On this day in 1776, the Continental Congress named the federation of states the “United States.” On September 9, 1850, California became the 31st state in those United States. On this day in 1942, a Japanese “floatplane,” launched by a submarine, dropped two incendiary bombs on a forest in Oregon, intending (but failing) to cause a forest fire. It was the first time in history that the mainland U.S. had been bombed by a enemy nation. There was another futile attempt on Sept. 29. Here’s the pilot and his plane:

On this day in 1947, the first real “computer bug” was found; as Wikipedia reports: “First case of a computer bug being found: A moth lodges in a relay of a Harvard Mark II computer at Harvard University.” Now I already know that moths aren’t real “bugs” in the biological sense (bugs are in the order Hemiptera; moths in Lepidoptera), so no correction needed. Here’s the computer’s log, now at the Smithsonian, into which they taped the actual moth:

Exactly one year later, Kim Il-sung announced the establishment of the DPRK. On this day in 1956, Elvis Presley made his famous hip-gyrating appearance on the Ed Sullivan show, with the camera avoiding shots of Presley’s salacious leg movements. In 1969, Canada’s Official Languages Act took force, making French and English co-equal languages in the Canadian government. And two years ago today, Elizabeth II overtook her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria to become the longest-reigning British monarch, as well as the longest-reigning female head of state in world history.

Notables born on this day include Leo Tolstoy (1828), Leon Edel (1907), geneticist Warwick Kerr (1922), Otis Redding (1941, died in a plane crash in 1967) and Adam Sandler (1966). Those who died on this day include Jacques Lacan (1981), Paul Flory (1985) and Bill Monroe (1996).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s looking out for me:

A: I’m going to the store. Hili: Buy something for Jerry’s cold.

(I’m feeling much better today)

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, idę do sklepu.

Hili: Kup coś na to przeziębienie Jerrego.

For lagniappe, I’ve stolen another specimen from Heather Hastie’s daily collection of tw**ts; although I don’t use Twi**er, I parasitize those who do. Be sure to watch to the end when the real cat shows up.

