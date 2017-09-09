Reader discovers true age of the Earth!

Here’s a comment that reader “Jason Singleton” attempted to make on my post “Genesis 3D: Paradise Lost”—A new creationist movie.” Jason gets off to a bad start with an egregious error in each of the first two sentences.

The only thing I disagree with in this movie is Carbon Dating. Earth is not anywhere near 19 Billion Yrs Old. Only a few scientist and even a fewer amount of computer savvy people like myself have discovered the true age of Earth by researching World events based on Scientific and archaeological research free on the Internet. If you want to discover the truth, start searching for when God split the World (Earth into many nations). He did this by a massive meteor shower and if you use Google Earth filters just right and find grid locations from others that have discovered this, you will be provided an explanation for everything… dinosaur extinction, the ice age, Utopio being split into our continents. You also need to take into calculations the distance of our “growing” galaxy’s edge from Earth, how much it grows each year (light speed changes every year because of this and I will explain why our galaxy is still expanding), and then adjust that to how Scientist Carbon Date today… which is way off. Most scientist that use and came up with carbon dating doesn’t calculate a “growing” galaxy because they REFUSE to believe in Creation from a Creator and they think our Universerve is not growing and dead beyond Earth, it’s a FAT LIE!

The Big Bang Theory is partially TRUE! God created a Biological BOMB in empty space and detonated it. Now with any explosion, the energy slows down as it travels outward. Now imagine Our creation and everything we know as Earth and our Galaxy was a HUGE GIANT MEGA EXPLOSION, the Big Bang Theory, bio-bomb if you will. Now think of the energy as “Time”. Light speed is measured time. Even today, we use distance to measure time each day, the distance and other variables from the Earth to the Sun and Moon. So this measurement of Time is increasing as our Universe is expanding. It’s so minute that we don’t have to adjust our time that much to stay on a time schedule. Time during the Big Bang was very rapid and violent. For example, if we were to grow a Rain Forest, it would take Hundreds of Years to do. When God made the BioBomb, a Rain Forest could probably grow to full maturity in a matter of seconds during Creation. Bottom line scientist have Carbon Dating wrong… it’s ok though, it’s just a technical error from scientist that were never religious from the start of their careers. No fault, glad you found your faith. God Bless!

You will discover that Earth is only about 50,000 years old