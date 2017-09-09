Caturday felid trifecta: Lynx standoff in the middle of the road; pet portraits; domestic cats raise manuls

Here’s a video that was all over the Internet about two weeks ago. This description comes from Laughing Squid:

These are Canadian lynx (Lynx canadensis). The noises start at 20 seconds in when the driver finally had the presence of mind to open her door. I would have done so immediately: cat confrontations like this are invariably accompanied by loud squalling:

**********

From Artsy.net we have a nice article about artists who do pet portraits. Here are a few examples:

**********

Finally, Bored Panda has a story and photographs of four kittens found by a Russian farmer in his barn. But they weren’t domestic cats, they were Pallas’s cats (or “manuls”: Otocolobus manul). This happens to be my favorite species of wild cat, as they’re lovely and ultra-fluffy with striking stripes around the eyes.

Fortunately the abandoned kittens (I’m not sure they really were abandoned) were raised by two domestic cats at a local rescue center, and then released into the wild. I do worry about how they learned to be wild manuls without a proper mother. But here are some photos of the kittens both small and grown:

h/t: Michael B., Grania