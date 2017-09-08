Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, September 8, 2017, and in Dobrzyn the rain has abated, we see a bit of sun, and daily high temperatures should rise to the low to mid 20s (Celsius) today and tomorrow. It’s National Date-Nut Bread Day (another superfluous hyphen), though I prefer my dates au natural, and as plump Medjools. It’s also International Literacy Day and World Physical Therapy Day (bless the PTs, who have helped my finger and shoulder).

I had two dreams last night that I remember. In the first, I was introducing an old friend to Japanese food; she’d never had any despite being an adult. After I discovered she liked sushi, I told her I knew of a place in Washington D.C., near DuPont Circle, where you could get a bento box with a cat toy in it—a Japanese version of a Happy Meal, I suppose. (No such place exists; it was produced by my slumbering brain). She didn’t know what a bento box was.

In my other dream I was watching a television documentary being filmed in which children were tested for three types of cancer, and then lined up to get their results. The man giving the results was sitting at a desk, and as each child approached, anxious to hear the outcome, the man would joke and delay giving the results to prolong the suspense for television. The kids, naturally, got very anxious. The man asked one little girl, “Have you ever had cancer before?” She said, “Yes—skin cancer.” At that moment the dream ended as I awoke. I won’t attempt to interpret either of these.

On this day in 1504, Michelangelo’s statue of David, arguably the world’s most beautiful statue, was formally unveiled in Florence. Intended for the roof of the Cathedral, it proved too heavy was was eventually moved to a piazza nearby. It took Michelangelo two years to carve the statue, beginning when he was only 26. On September 8, 1892, the American “Pledge of Allegiance”, composed by a Baptist minister, was first published in the children’s magazine The Youth’s Companion. Generations of kids recited it in school, with most of us adding the words “under God” after “one Nation”—a religious gloss added only in 1954. On this date in 1930, the MMM company first sold Scotch tape. On this date in 1935, Senator Huey Long, former governor of Louisiana, was assassinated in the Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge; the old demagogue died two days later.

Exactly six years later, the Siege of Leningrad by the German Army began; it lasted 28 months and resulted in the deaths of around a million Russians, many of starvation. One was Tanya Savicheva, who kept a notebook recording the successive deaths by starvation of her family members. Here are the contents, also displayed in the photo below:

Zhenya died on December 28th at 12 noon, 1941

Grandma died on the 25th of January at 3 o’clock, 1942

Leka died March 17th, 1942, at 5 o’clock in the morning, 1942

Uncle Vasya died on April 13th at 2 o’clock in the morning, 1942

Uncle Lesha May 10th, at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, 1942

Mama on May 13th at 7:30 in the morning, 1942

The Savichevas are dead

Everyone is dead

Only Tanya is left

Tanya died of intestinal tuberculosis on 1 July, 1944. She was 14.

On this day in 1966, the first episode of the television series Star Trek (“The Man Trap”) was broadcast. On September 8, 1974, President Gerald Ford pardoned his predecessor Richard Nixon for any crimes committed while he was in office. Notables born on this day include Siegfried Sassoon (1886), Sid Caesar (1922), Peter Sellers (1925), Patsy Cline (1932), Bernie Sanders (1941) and Ann Beattie (1947). Those who died on this day include Hermann von Helmholtz (1894), Richard Strauss (1949), Zero Mostel (1977), Willard Libby (1980) and Leni Riefenstahl (2003). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants OUT, something that happens many times a day:

Hili: You are neglecting your duties. A: What duties? Hili: I’ve been waiting for a long time to have the door opened.

In Polish:

Hili: Zaniedbujesz swoje obowiązki!

Ja: Jakie?

Hili: Od dłuższej chwili czekam na otworzenie drzwi.

Here’s the sight that greeted me when I woke up this morning: a cat and a dog spooning! That’s not right!