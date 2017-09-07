Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, and all the ships at sea. It’s Thursday, September 7, 2017, and, depressingly another cold and drizzly day in Dobrzyn. If the sun shines in Poland in September, you couldn’t prove it by me. But Hurricane Ima is causing much worse, with reports of devastation in the Caribbean, including the nearly complete destruction of Barbuda. It may go on to cause big damage in Florida.

The cherry supply here has run low and so, to conserve the fruit for pies during my final week (starting this Saturday), Malgorzata is making a plum pie today. The good news is that it’s National Beer Lover’s Day, which I’ll celebrate with a cold Zubr (or another brand, as we’re going to market today). The Foodimentary announcement of that holiday says this:

Germany serves beer ice cream in popsicle form. Its alcoholic content is less than that found in “classic” beer.

It’s hard to verify the existence of beer ice cream; this page says it exists and a photo is below.

And yes, there are beer popsicles:

It’s also National Salami Day and National Acorn Squash Day (who thought up that latter holiday?). In Australia it’s National Threatened Species Day, but too late for the thylacine.

On this day in 1822, Prince Dom Pedro declared Brazil independent from Portugal, and it’s celebrated as Independence Day in Brazil. On this day in 1857, xenophobic Mormons, fearful for their theocracy, teamed up with Paiute Indians to slaughter over 120 members of a wagon train (including women and children) crossing through Utah on their way California. If you don’t know about the five-day Mountain Meadows Massacre, read at the link. On this day in 1911, the French poet Guillaume Apollinaire was arrested and jailed on suspicion of having stolen the Mona Lisa from the Louvre; Pablo Picasso was also questioned in the theft. Neither was guilty: after two years the painting was recovered and is now back in Paris.

On this day in 1940 the Blitz began, with Luftwaffe bombers attacking London for 56 out of the next 57 nights. And on this day in 1953, Nikita Khrushchev became the USSR’s General Secretary of the Communist Party, celebrating by buying new shoes.

Notables born on this day include Elizabeth I of England (1533), Grandma Moses (1860; died 1961), Elinor Wylie (1885), Elia Kazan (1909), Sonny Rollins (1930), Buddy Holly (1936), Susan Blakely (1948) and Chrissie Hynde (1951). Those who died on this day include John Shakespeare, William’s dad (1601), Sidney Lanier (1881), Karen Blixen (Isak Dinisen; 1962), Keith Moon (1978) and Warren Zevon (2003).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and I are collaborating:

Jerry: Where are you going? Hili: I’m going to check the endnotes.

In Polish:

Jerry: Gdzie idziesz?

Hili: Idę sprawdzić przypisy.

Out in Winnipeg, Gus is enjoying the weather before the killing Arctic blizzards set in. Staff Taskin reports:

Here are a few Gus pics for you. The first is Gus digging up the grass. This has been a favourite activity of late and you can see how seriously he takes it. The second picture, he has dirt all over his head. I don’t know what he was doing that resulted in this. The third is a very satisfied looking Gus.

A tweet provided by reader Rose (I’m told that Gus acts this way):

Heather Hastie has a daily compendium of many “Top Tweets“, so I’m stealing two from her:

i…. uh… shoot yah it was me. pic.twitter.com/vYfQzwRbSS — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) September 3, 2017