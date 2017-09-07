On creativity

I keep having weird dreams at night in Dobrzyn (typical of when I’m traveling), and keep forgetting them, as one is wont to do when you wake up and then go back to sleep. If I write them down, that act just keeps me awake for a long time, so I really need some kind of voice-activated recorder next to the bed.

Not that the dreams mean anything, but they’re weird enough to ponder. Last night, for instance, I dreamed that there were two types of chestnut trees, red ones and black ones, and one of them (but not the other, and I forget which one) could ensnare you by throwing their twigs around your arms or legs. Then you’d be in trouble! I woke up while trying to figure out whether a tree I’d encountered was a red or black one.

I won’t even try to interpret that—it clearly has something to do with a horse penis—but, after I woke up, and tried hard to fix that dream in my brain for the morning, I started thinking about something else: had I done anything really creative in my life? If so, what was it? Don’t ask me why that question arose: weird things emerge in the night from the adyts of your brain.

Well, even half asleep I knew how to answer that one. I did at least one creative thing, but it involved science rather than art or humanities.

It was writing half of the book Speciation (the other half was written by Allen Orr, and we tweaked each other’s sections). I recently reread the book recently while preparing to write a more popular version (Speciation is a technical work intended for students and professors in evolutionary biology, and you shouldn’t read it without the right background), and I was amazed at how creative I was around 2003. I kept thinking, “Damn, I was smart back then! What happened to me?”

I hasten to add that I could never write such a book now: I suppose either my brain has hardened out of a youthful suppleness, or I just no longer have the attention span to read and synthesize a gazillion papers. The book’s synthesis was, I think, truly creative, and I’ve done nothing before or after that I could say shows the same kind of creativity. (The book is now 13 years old.)

I’m not trying to brag here, but am giving this as my one example to prompt answers from readers, for as soon as I pondered the question I wanted to pose it to others. So, please, answer this question in the comments:

What is the most creative thing you’ve ever done?

Now it could be a single photograph, a book, an article, a painting or anything that show imagination out of the ordinary, like rearing a child in a creative way. Link to a photo or a post or a book, if you’d like, and don’t be modest.