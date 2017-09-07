Examples of government-funded Islamic whitewashing in public schools

Several days ago I wrote about a government-funded project, “Access Islam,” designed to be used in American public schools. Supported by the US Department of Education, as well as by the Smithsonian Institution and the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) the project is objectionable because it not only singles out Islam (there are no comparable projects for other faiths), making it unconstiutional, but is also patronizingly designed to whitewash any doctrine of Islam that could be seen as oppressive or injurious. I have no idea whether “Access Islam” was in fact used in any schools. (If readers know, do tell me.)

I see that several readers have argued for government-designed programs of “religious education” in public schools, dismissing my arguments against that as not dispositive. And, indeed, they might not be. But I think it would be very hard— in an America imbued with a sense of fair play—to design a religious curriculum that was not so sanitized and egalitarian that it didn’t teach kids anything they couldn’t learn by simply living in American society.

Don’t believe me? Here, found by reader Matt, is a quiz from the “Access Islam” course materials. It’s from the segment called “Roles of Woman”—the same sanitized and duplicitous segment (original lesson here) that I wrote about yesterday. And here is the quiz the students are supposed to take after reading that material; it appears on the website of WNET, a PBS station:



Look at some of those questions!

You want religious education in American public schools? This program, designed by the government and approved by the Smithsonian and PBS, is the kind of thing you’re gonna get.

It’s untenable to try teaching what “good” and “bad” things each faith has led to, for not all faiths are equal in that respect, and yet they must be presented as equal to conform to the First Amendment.

Given that, there are two solutions. Just list the beliefs of each religion (and you know the issue with that: which beliefs do we prioritize given diverse beliefs?), or sanitize all religions so they appear to be wonderful, empowering, and egalitarian.

That is no way to teach anything so divisive and controversial. And that’s why we shouldn’t have religious education in our public schools. Exhibit 1 is above.