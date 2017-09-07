Dobrzyn: Thursday

It’s still miserable weather here: cold, drizzly, and overcast. But today it was time to go to the bank and do the grocery shopping (done every day); and I also had to buy some sausages for Cyrus, as it wouldn’t be fair to stint him while giving Hili the cans of Fancy Feast I brought from the US. So we went to the local sklep (store) for groceries: first the small one (all pictures from there), then the butcher store for dog sausages, then to the big supermarket (which has driven all ten smaller shops out of business). Andrzej and Malgorzata preferentially patronize the small stores to support the locals.

Andrzej entering the small sklep:

Sunflowers on sale, bought for their seeds:

Three kinds of plums:

Flat peaches:

Celery root:

Leeks:

The obligatory selfie:

Dinner: Buckwheat groats (kasha) with roast beef and mushroom sauce, served with a salad and an extra strong beer (7%) that I bought because it is Beer Lover’s Day:

Because we are conserving the remaining cherries so I can have pies next week, Malgorzata made a cranberry pie with walnuts and apples from a jar of preserved cranberries someone gave her. Yum!

After dinner liqueurs, left to right: homemade fruit liqueur produced by the “other” Andrzej, half of Leon’s staff, a gingerbread liqueur from Torun, and a Chartreuse-like vegetal liqueur from the Czech Republic:

And, of course, a post about Dobrzyn wouldn’t be complete without a picture of Her Highness, here sitting primly on her canisters.