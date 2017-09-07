Clever ad for Australian lamb

Trigger warning: People eating meat

Reader Gregory Z. sent me a link to this promotional ad for Australian lamb, which is relevant not only because it’s food (I consider lamb the perfect meat to accompany a good Bordeaux), but because it features a host of deities from around the world, as well as an atheist! For reasons that will be clear, this ad could never be made in the U.S.

But even in Australia the ad caused some outrage, and, as the news story below notes, it was finally pulled (watch only the first 25 and last ten seconds; the rest is the full ad):