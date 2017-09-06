Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, September 6, 2017, and I’m feeling much better today, thank you. I believe it was the ministrations of Princess Hili that cured me. It’s still cold and overcast in Dobrzyn, and may remain so for the rest of the week. Today is National Coffee Ice-Cream Day (why is there a hyphen between “Ice” and “Cream”?); here in Dobrzyn we have butterscotch, but we also have a freshly baked cherry pie. It’s also Armed Forces Day in São Tomé and Príncipe, a country where I spent many arduous days doing field work on flies, and where I don’t remember seeing any military.

On September 6, 1522, the only surviving ship of Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition returned to Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Spain, becoming the first ship to circumnavigate the world. Magellan was not aboard: he’d been killed in the Philippines. On this day in 1803, British scientist John Dalton, the father of the modern theory of atoms, was the first to use symbols for chemical elements; he had 20 symbols. Curiously, Wired gives the date as September 3, while Wikipedia says September 6. I’m betting on Wired. On this day in 1901, President William M. McKinley was shot by the anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York; McKinley died of infection eight days later, and Czolgosz was executed by electrocution on October 29. On September 6, 1916, the first Piggly Wiggly (the world’s first self service grocery store) opened in Memphis, Tennessee; the chain is still going strong despite its dire name. It also provided the first checkout stands, individually priced items, and shopping carts. Here’s that first one:

On this day in 1972, 9 of the 11 Israeli athletes kidnapped by the Palestinian terrorist group Black September were killed by their captors during a botched rescue mission; the other two had been killed the day before. In 1991, Leningrad was renamed St. Petersburg. On September 6, 1995, Cal Ripken, Jr. surpassed Lou Gehrig’s record of playing in consecutive baseball games by finishing game 2,131. Ripken went on to attain an all-time record of 2,632. (In those days a regular baseball season was 154 games, so Ripken played roughly 17 full seasons without missing a game). Here’s a video of Ripken breaking Gehrig’s record:

Finally, on this day in 1997 Princess Diana’s funeral took place in London, with an estimated 2.5 billion people—half of the world—watching on television.

Notables born on this day include John Dalton (1766; see accomplishments above), Jane Addams (1860), Jane Curtin (1947), and Chris Christie and Elizabeth Vargas (both 1962). Those who died on this day include Sully Prudhomme (1907), Gertrude Lawrence (1952), Margaret Sanger (1966; all statues of her soon to be removed), Ernest Tubb (1984), and Luciano Pavarotti (2007).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Hili dialogue features ME!! I’m ill but encatted:

​A: So you’ve positioned yourself here. Hili: Yes, here I’m most appreciated.

In Polish:

Ja: Tu się ulokowałaś?

Hili: Tak, tu jestem najbardziej doceniana.​

Grania found this tw**t posted by New Yorker staff writer Elif Batuman. It is one of the greatest tw**ts I’ve ever seen, worthy of a marriage proposal:

The cost of free will is moral evil, but the cost of determinism is still like $0.94 pic.twitter.com/LUqrPPkVsw — Elif Batuman (@BananaKarenina) September 4, 2017

And Matthew found a tweet featuring a speedy North American turtle, Apalone spinifera. As Matthew said, “Look at it go!”

For sheer brutal acceleration, top speed and power-to-weight ratio, you'd be hard pressed to beat the spiny softshell turtle. pic.twitter.com/AD0GSIItI2 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 4, 2017