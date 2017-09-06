Obama’s statement about Trump’s ending the DACA “dreamers” policy

You know by now that “President” Trump is doing away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy initiated five years ago by President Obama. (Trump did delay his action for six months to allow Congress to intervene.)

Obama’s policy deferred the deportation of illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children and afforded them a way to become legal residents. I think that’s only fair. While I don’t favor open borders and no enforcement of immigration law, as some liberals seem to do, DACA children were brought here by their parents and, with many growing up in the American culture—the only culture they know—it’s draconian to boot them out. It’s also mean-spirited and life-wrecking, something that only a fascist bully without feelings would do. Well, we elected one.

By and large, Obama has avoided pronouncing on government policy since he left office. But he couldn’t restrain himself when he saw DACA being dismantled, and wrote the following in one of his rare Facebook postings.

Now that was a president!