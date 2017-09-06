Obama’s statement about Trump’s ending the DACA “dreamers” policy

You know by now that “President” Trump is doing away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy initiated five years ago by President Obama. (Trump did delay his action for six months to allow Congress to intervene.)
Obama’s policy deferred the deportation of illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children and afforded them a way to become legal residents. I think that’s only fair. While I don’t favor open borders and no enforcement of immigration law, as some liberals seem to do, DACA children were brought here by their parents and, with many growing up in the American culture—the only culture they know—it’s draconian to boot them out. It’s also mean-spirited and life-wrecking, something that only a fascist bully without feelings would do. Well, we elected one.
By and large, Obama has avoided pronouncing on government policy since he left office. But he couldn’t restrain himself when he saw DACA being dismantled, and wrote the following in one of his rare Facebook postings.
I wish we could have him back as president.
+1
Obama truly stands for common decency.
The irony is that Trump’s evangelical supporters will be hailing this action as an important step in the fight against illegal immigrants (for the record ‘bullshit) whilst arguing that liberals lack morality.
I fall to see the irony. Gawd was all about exclusion… 😉
Sessions statement announcing the end of DACA was another sickening nod (no winks necessary) to white supremacists throughout the country. Trump is supposedly “conflicted” about this decision. Yet, somehow all his policies seem to be aimed at Nazi fanboys. They are the only constituency that he seems to really care about.
+1
DACA is terrible policy. The president should not be deciding which laws to enforce. DACA should have gone through congress. We need to end the imperial presidency.
Obama issued the EO on DACA in response to the continued failure of Congress to do something about immigration. The policy was created after acknowledgment that the DACA targets had been largely raised in the United States, and was seen as a way to remove immigration enforcement attention from “low priority” individuals with good behavior.
Obama tried to get congress to act, and they refused. It is well within presidential authority to enact such a policy. It has always been the executive branch’s discretion on how to implement laws.
Any responsible and decent president would have proposed legislation to fix DACA. Instead, Trump being Trump, dumped a big steaming pile of shit on Congress, and washed his hands of the mess (betraying repeated promises to fix it) while appeasing his die-hard base. Brilliant in a Trumpish kind of way.
Sessions and other Republicans, including Marsha Blackburn, have made several false claims about DACA being harmful to the U.S. In fact, it’s beneficial for the country. Here’s a good summary:
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/9/5/16255436/lies-jeff-sessions-daca
The words of someone worthy of the office.
Trump tweeted last night that he will “revisit” DACA if congress has not acted within the six-month window. Like so much of Trump’s policy, this is absolutely incoherent, given that Attorney General Sessions staked out the administration’s position yesterday that unilateral imposition of DACA by the president is unconstitutional and a derogation of the rule of law. Shame of it is, Trump is too pig-ignorant of policy to appreciate his own incoherence.