Give me the child for the first seven years and I will give you the man.

—Ignatius Loyola (probably apocryphal)

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “pray,” is an artistic response to the news that 53% of Brits are “not at all religious” (higher among younger folk) and perhaps to the news that each week more children attend compulsory Anglican services in faith schools than people voluntarily attend services in regular Anglican churches.