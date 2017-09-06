“Genesis 3D: Paradise Lost”—a new creationist movie

We so excited! (NOT!). Coming to a theater near you on November 13: “Genesis 3D, Part One: Paradise Lost” (implying, of course, that there will be other parts). Experience the Biblical creation! Learn the truth about evolution! (This is from the trailer below.)

The “truth about evolution” is, of course, that it didn’t happen, or maybe “microevolution” happened but not the Big Naturalistic Kind that scientists have duped at least 19% of Americans into believing.

The trailer below, you’ll notice, emphasizes that science actually supports the Genesis account, so what we have on tap is “scientific creationism”. Odd, then, that probably 99% of all biologists reject the account of creation given in this movie. Why, do you suppose, have so many scientists been duped into rejecting the reality of creationism? Or do they know it’s true, but lie to the public to advance their own atheistic and materialistic agenda?

No, the liars are those who made this movie, which imparts lies to a public eager to be lied to. For if Genesis be wrong, so could Original Sin, and then the whole Christian mythology disintegrates.

But I digress. Here’s the trailer:

And here’s the summary from the movie’s site:

If there is one part of the Bible that has undergone more scrutiny and abuse than any other, it is the beginning—Genesis. The heated debate over origins has questioned the Creation and ultimately the Creator. So what exactly happened at “Creation,” in the “Beginning”? Enter GENESIS: PARADISE LOST! Cutting-edge cinematography meets proven science and biblical accuracy to deliver GENESIS: PARADISE LOST, bringing the first book of the Bible to life in both 2D and 3D formats on the big screen. Stunning visual effects and field research invite audiences to explore the much-studied and debated opening chapters of the Bible. This highly-anticipated movie event will show in cinemas nationwide on Monday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. local time. GENESIS: PARADISE LOST will entertain and educate as an event for the whole family. The digital animation is interwoven with insightful commentary from accredited scientists and educators such as Dr. Charles Jackson [JAC: Not a scientist and no longer an educator] and Dr. Georgia Purdom [JAC: Not a scientist: works for Answers in Genesis as a “researcher” to wit: “one of Purdom’s pursuits while at AiG has been research and models on the role of microbes before and after the Fall of man (described in Genesis chapter 3], and popular speakers such as Ken Ham and Ray Comfort. Cultural apologist Dr. Voddie Baucham, Jr.’s deep booming voice serves as Genesis’ “unseen narrator” whose vocal presence gives the visual images deeper meaning and life.

What, pray tell, is a “cultural apologist”?

The cast includes Ken Ham, Ray Comfort, and Chad Hovind: an all-star lineup of lying liars!

And there are four endorsements, one from star Ken Ham and another by Eric Hovind, uncle of star Chad Hovind and evangelist, creationist, and convicted tax evader.

h/t: Don B.