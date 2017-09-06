Dobrzyn: Tuesday and Wednesday

The weather in Dobrzyn continues to be chilly, drizzly, and overcast, so the order of the day is eating, working, and cuddling with Hili. Malgorzata, however, abided by her promise to keep the cherry pies replenished, and so we had a new one, this time baked with a delicious almond crust:
Dinner last night was genuine Swedish meatloaf with potatoes, broccoli, and, of course, a cold Zubr:
Tonight’s dinner: homemade vegetable and sausage soup prepared with a soft local cheese. We added a bit of heavy cream to the soup and had bread and hard cheese on the side (along with the ubiquitous Zubr). No carbs!
Hili and Cyrus engaged in illicit cuddling:
Hili sitting on her canisters. When she was a kitten she could fit on just one; now, at four years old, she needs at least two:
And Hili beside me on the couch just now:
Bonus video: Hili gets fusses!
Question to Jerry (or anyone else who wants to answer):
I noticed what looks like bottle of beer in the delicious-looking noms photos. Given you (Jerry) have been posting about being sick I’m wondering:
Do you still drink, e.g. beer, when you are sick? With a cold for instance?
I personally hate, hate being sick and never want to prolong it. But I also love dining out and having a drink. So when I get ill e.g. with a cold I always stress about drinking alcohol in terms of lowering my immune system and prolonging my sickness.
Whereas I know people who never let being sick get in the way of drinking alcohol (and don’t suffer for it as far as I know).
The same goes for having a drink on a night out if I’ve even taken an Aleve for a headache earlier in the day. I’m they guy who actually reads all the warnings and becomes paranoid about ever letting alcohol come within reach of a pain reliever in my system – whereas I have a friend who practically lived on pain killers due to a bad hip and he drank freely with no issues ever.
I’m curious how Jerry and others navigate these things…
(Jerry, I hope you are feeling better soon!)
I’m not that sick; just a cold and sore throat, both of which are getting better. It’s only a half bottle of Zubr per day. And when I’m really sick, yes, I lose any desire for alcohol.
