Dobrzyn: Tuesday and Wednesday

The weather in Dobrzyn continues to be chilly, drizzly, and overcast, so the order of the day is eating, working, and cuddling with Hili. Malgorzata, however, abided by her promise to keep the cherry pies replenished, and so we had a new one, this time baked with a delicious almond crust:

Dinner last night was genuine Swedish meatloaf with potatoes, broccoli, and, of course, a cold Zubr:

Tonight’s dinner: homemade vegetable and sausage soup prepared with a soft local cheese. We added a bit of heavy cream to the soup and had bread and hard cheese on the side (along with the ubiquitous Zubr). No carbs!



Hili and Cyrus engaged in illicit cuddling:



Hili sitting on her canisters. When she was a kitten she could fit on just one; now, at four years old, she needs at least two:

And Hili beside me on the couch just now:

Bonus video: Hili gets fusses!