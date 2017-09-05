Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, September 5, 2017, and another overcast and chilly day in Dobrzyn. It’s National Cheese Pizza Day, though pepperoni is America’s favorite pizza topping. I’ve had pizzas all over the U.S., including the vaunted and grease-soaked New York slice, but there are none better in my country than the deep-dish and stuffed pizzas of Chicago. I have to admit, though, I haven’t had the iteration in Italy, which all food snobs proclaim as the world’s best. It’s also Mother Teresa’s Feast Day in the Catholic Church, marking the day in 1997 when the miniature nun went to Heaven.

There’s a weird Google Doodle today, at least in Poland, featuring a Russian singer known as “Mr. Trololol”. Here it is:

Mashable gives the explanation:

If you like trolling people, you’ll probably think so. Russian singer Eduard Khil has been immortalized today, on what would have been his 83rd birthday, in a brand new Google Doodle. The Soviet-era singer enjoyed a successful career in his native Russia for most of his life, but in 2009, he became something much greater: an important part of of internet culture history. For relatively unknown reasons, a 1976 video of Khil surfaced on YouTube in 2009 and quickly became a global phenomenon because of his unique singing style where he repeated the phrase “trololol,” a term used in internet parlance to describe laughter caused by trolling or pranking someone.

Apparently Khil’s song is the Russian equivalent of “rickrolling”; Wikipedia explains:

Khil became known to international audiences in 2010 when a 1976 recording of him singing a non-lexical vocable version of the song “I am very glad, as I’m finally returning back home” (Russian: Я о́чень рад, ведь я, наконе́ц, возвраща́юсь домо́й, Ya ochen rad, ved ya, nakonets, vozvrashchajus domoy) became an Internet meme, often referred to as “Trololol”, or “Trololo” as an onomatopoeia of the song, or the “Russian Rickroll”. The song was commonly associated with Internet trolling.

Here’s the famous original, which I have heard. It’s scary.

I’ve acquired a cold and a wicked sore throat, undoubtedly from my flight, and will be taking it easy today, so don’t expect Deep Thoughts (which you rarely get anyway).

On this day in 1666, the Great Fire of London burned itself out. Ten thousand buildings had been destroyed, including St. Paul’s Cathedral, but only six lives were lost. September 5, 1793, is one of the several dates given for the formal beginning of France’s “Reign of Terror,” which lasted about a year and resulted in more than 17,000 people who were executed or died in prison. Those included Antoine Lavoisier, “the father of modern chemistry,” who was guillotined in May, 1794. On this day in 1836, Sam Houston was elected President of the Republic of Texas, a sovereign country (some claim it still is) that lasted about a decade.

On September 5, 1882, my favorite British Premier League soccer team, Tottenham Hotspur, was founded as “Hotspur F.C.” In 1945, Iva Toguri D’Aquino, a Japanese American known as the wartime radio propagandist “Tokyo Rose” (this name was applied by GIs to all the women who broadcast propaganda from Japan) was arrested in Yokohama. Later convicted of treason, she spent 6 years in jail and was later pardoned by Gerald Ford (the case against her was so weak as to be nonexistent). You can find an exculpatory CBS report on D’Aquino here. Below is an American WWII propaganda film, “Voice of Truth,” featuring one of the Tokyo Roses; I’m not sure the broadcast is authentic, but it’s pretty close to what was sent out to the American soldiers from Tokyo:

On this day in 1969, Lt. William Calley was charged with premeditated murder of 109 Vietnamese civilians in the infamous My Lai massacre. Convicted, he was sentenced to life imprisonment; but under orders of Richard Nixon served only 3½ years of house arrest before he was freed. No other soldier served time for the murder of those civilians, mostly women and children. Exactly three years later, the Palestinian terrorist organization “Black September” took 11 Israeli athletes hostage at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. All 11 Israelis died. Finally, on September 5, 1977, the spacecraft Voyager I was launched. Still operating, it’s now 20,000,000,000 km from the Sun and remains the human-made object most distant from Earth. It will transmit data till 2025 when its batteries burn out.

Notables born on this day include the Sun King, Louis XIV of France (1638), Jesse James (1847), Darryl Zanuck (1902), John Cage (1912), Bob Newhart (1929), Racquel Welch (1940), Werner Herzog (1942), and Freddie Mercury (1946). Those who died on this day include Crazy Horse (1877). Rudolf Virchow (1902), Ludwig Boltzmann (1906), and Phyllis Schlafly (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili finds herself up in a tree:

Hili: When you’ve climbed up the tree you have to come down from the tree. A: This is logical. Hili: Yes, but sometimes it’s troublesome.

In Polish:

Hili: Jak ktoś się wspiął na drzewo, to musi zejść z drzewa.

Ja: To logiczne.

Hili: Tak, ale czasem kłopotliwe.

Here’s a tw**t found by Grania, featuring the world’s angriest-looking cat fighting the flood in Houston:

And a man trying to rescue a trapped cat, sent in by Matthew Cobb. The cat gets out on its own in an amazing excape; I still don’t know how it did that!

Sauvetage d'un chat coincé dans un grand trou https://t.co/4Bl4io8u0U pic.twitter.com/GjY7SDPzNK — gamaniak (@gamaniak) August 30, 2017