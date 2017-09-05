Reader Tony Eales from Australia photographed a Little Lorikeet (Glossopsitta pusilla) in a tree. Can you spot it?

As this one isn’t too hard, I’ll put the reveal below the fold. But be sure you give it the old college try before you click on “read more”.

Did you spot the lorikeet? It’s hanging upside down, and here’s the reveal:

As Tony notes:

I find these Little Lorikeets basically invisible if I can’t see the flash of red on their faces. Even in person when I can hear them calling and they’re moving around in the flowers they’re hard to see if they’re facing away.

Here’s a shot of one from Wikipedia: