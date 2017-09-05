Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Mark Jones sends some lovely shots of our lepidopteran friends; his notes and identifications are indented:

I don’t know if I just don’t get out enough, but certain butterflies of my childhood don’t seem so common any more. I haven’t seen a single Red Admiral locally this year at all, and they used to be all over the place. On the other hand Meadow Browns, Gatekeepers and Speckled Woods have been omnipresent.

A Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina) amongst the barley at the edge of a field.

A Small White (Pieris rapae) taking off from lavender.

The only Brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni) I’ve managed to capture this year. This shot really shows off the leaf-like wings at rest.

Some Common Blues (Polyommatus icarus), which I think are gorgeous.

One of the few Peacocks (Aglais io) I’ve seen this year.

Another Small White (Pieris rapae), staring us out.

A Painted Lady (Vanessa cardui).

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:30 am and filed under insects, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted September 5, 2017 at 7:43 am | Permalink

    Lovely! For me, the blues either just don’t land or they always rest with wings closed. I would love to get those pictures!

    Reply
  2. Paul Matthews
    Posted September 5, 2017 at 8:12 am | Permalink

    These photos are simply superb. Where were they taken, if you don’t mind my asking?

    Reply
  3. Serendipitydawg
    Posted September 5, 2017 at 8:13 am | Permalink

    Our tally is poor this year (south bank of Humber estuary):

    Large White
    Green Veined White
    Red Admiral
    Peacock (just two)
    Comma (just one)
    Meadow Brown
    Small Tortoiseshell (just half a dozen)

    Missing in action:

    Orange Tip
    Wall
    Ringlet
    Brimstone
    Speckled Wood
    All Heaths

    I am going to have to get our paddock ploughed and flattened to get the wild flowers back, the brambles have taken over.

    Wish we had blues…

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: