Reader Mark Jones sends some lovely shots of our lepidopteran friends; his notes and identifications are indented:

I don’t know if I just don’t get out enough, but certain butterflies of my childhood don’t seem so common any more. I haven’t seen a single Red Admiral locally this year at all, and they used to be all over the place. On the other hand Meadow Browns, Gatekeepers and Speckled Woods have been omnipresent.

A Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina) amongst the barley at the edge of a field.