Reader Mark Jones sends some lovely shots of our lepidopteran friends; his notes and identifications are indented:
I don’t know if I just don’t get out enough, but certain butterflies of my childhood don’t seem so common any more. I haven’t seen a single Red Admiral locally this year at all, and they used to be all over the place. On the other hand Meadow Browns, Gatekeepers and Speckled Woods have been omnipresent.
A Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina) amongst the barley at the edge of a field.
A Small White (Pieris rapae) taking off from lavender.
The only Brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni) I’ve managed to capture this year. This shot really shows off the leaf-like wings at rest.
Some Common Blues (Polyommatus icarus), which I think are gorgeous.
One of the few Peacocks (Aglais io) I’ve seen this year.
Another Small White (Pieris rapae), staring us out.
A Painted Lady (Vanessa cardui).
Lovely! For me, the blues either just don’t land or they always rest with wings closed. I would love to get those pictures!
These photos are simply superb. Where were they taken, if you don’t mind my asking?
Our tally is poor this year (south bank of Humber estuary):
Large White
Green Veined White
Red Admiral
Peacock (just two)
Comma (just one)
Meadow Brown
Small Tortoiseshell (just half a dozen)
Missing in action:
Orange Tip
Wall
Ringlet
Brimstone
Speckled Wood
All Heaths
I am going to have to get our paddock ploughed and flattened to get the wild flowers back, the brambles have taken over.
Wish we had blues…