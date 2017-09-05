On illness, dreams and encatment

About a third of the time I make long-distance trips, it seems, I come down with a cold or sore throat at the far end. This time I’ve got both, and I blame it on airplane contamination. As one expert at io9 notes, it’s not the “recycled air” that’s to blame for such illnesses (cabin air is actually drawn in from the outside, compressed, heavily filtered, and warmed), but rather unsanitary bathrooms, tray tables, and your seats. Aisle seats are said to be particularly susceptible:
[Microbiologist Charles] Gerba can rattle off horror stories that will make you never want to fly on an airplane again. It’s a good idea to avoid aisle seats, for example, because according to Gerba, those are the ones most likely to come in contact with — and therefore be contaminated by — other members of your flight. He offers up an extreme example to illustrate why this is.
I’ll let you read that disgusting illustrative example for yourself, but I don’t think the data are statistically significant. (4/6 sickened people were sitting in aisle seats, with an expectation under randomness of 2/6, giving a chi-square of only 3, which isn’t significant. But I’m sure someone can do a Fisher’s Exact test or point to an error.) Still, I had my usual aisle seat, as I don’t like to disturb people when I get up.
Tray tables are known to be seriously contaminated:
Consider, for example, a study conducted by [microbiologist Jonathan] Sexton back in 2007. He collected samples from a variety of surfaces across numerous everyday environments (including airplanes) and analyzed them for Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (aka MRSA — a deadly superbug that before the 1990s was found primarily in hospitals).
“We went ahead and tested multiple tray tables across three different planes. Sixty percent of [the tray tables, across all of the planes] tested positive for MRSA.
“We [also] found it in personal vehicles, offices, workplaces — everywhere. In just about every instance it appeared more often in the airplanes, but that could also be due to our smaller sample size [of three airplanes].”
By comparison, Sexton found MRSA in 3% of personal vehicles, 3.24% of work offices, 6.25% of public restrooms, and about a third of the home offices tested — opposed to one hundred percent of the inspected planes.
Well, again we have a small sample, but I think subsequent work confirmed that tray tables are likely sources of infection. God knows what’s been on them! Had I been savvier I would have wiped mine down with antibacterial wipes, but who thinks of something like that before a flight? I don’t exactly carry antibacterial wipes with me.
And then there are the bathrooms, but I’m always scrupulous about those. I wash my hands thoroughly after using them (the procedure is to wash as long as it takes to sing “Happy birthday to you” twice), dry them, and then open the bathroom door using a paper towel, which I discard with a deft motion.
At any rate, I still blame the flight, so now I’m in bed with a cold and a bad sore throat. The upside is that Malgorzata brings me cherry pie in bed—and Hili has, for the first time, deigned to sleep with me in bed. I’m clearly spoiled!
I slept fitfully last night, but had vivid dreams, as I often do while traveling. There were four of them, but I’ve forgotten one. Here are the other three with two styles of dream interpretation: mine and Freud’s. (Note: I don’t really believe that drams always have a “meaning”, but sometimes they clearly incorporate one’s real fears, experiences, or imaginings. The dreams below are real but the interpretations are fabricated.)
Dream 1: I was going somewhere with a wheelchair. I wasn’t using the wheelchair, as I wasn’t crippled or lame, but for some reason it belonged to me and I had to push it around wherever I went. At some point I lost it and was frantically looking for it, but didn’t find it.
Coyneian interpretation: This represents my fear of getting old, which is often with me as I age.
Freudian interpretation: The wheelchair represents the trauma I carry about from once seeing my mother naked.
Dream 2: I was sitting at a very small bar (it seemed to seat just two people and was covered with plush leatherette) with a friend. The man behind the bar was trying to get me to join some kind of promotion for ice cream, whereby I’d join a club that would accumulate rewards for me as I bought more ice cream. But when I asked the man what the rewards were, he refused to tell me.
Coyneian interpretation: This represents my recent attempt to lose weight by cutting out carbs, including giving up ice cream and other sugary treats. My fear is that such abnegation will not pay off.
Freudian interpretation: As a small child, I once saw a white horse with a large penis urinate in the street. Thinking I’d develop a generative organ of that size, I’ve been permanently scarred by my failure to do so.
Dream 3: I was in a small cabin on a cruise ship that was docked, and trying to study for an upcoming final exam. But at the same time I realized I was supposed to be exercising, and was trying to figure out a way to exercise and study at the same time. I wound up lying on the bed with a book and kicking my legs vigorously.
Coyneian interpretation: As I have several ongoing tasks simultaneously, this represents both my fear that I won’t get them done and my unsatisfactory attempts to succeed.
Freudian interpretation: The latent dream-thought is my desire to be both a man of action and a man of intellect, much like my hero T. E. Lawrence (that much is true). By kicking while studying, I’m ineffectually trying to realize that goal. Alternatively, this could be repressed hostility against my father, trying to kick him for urging me to be a diligent scholar.
I don’t have much truck with Freud, but I surely do like Hili and cherry pie!
Heh. Last night I had a recurring dream. Or maybe I just dreamt I had a recurring dream. I’m not exactly sure.
Drams have meaning. Dreams, not so much.
Personally I can’t stand aisle seats in planes. It seems very few people are capable of walking past me without brushing me. I find it really annoying, particularly when I am trying to nap.
My theory, which is mine : dust, dust mites, and – importantly- the dust mite excreta with viruses or bacteria in it – all kicked up – in dry conditions especially, like Winter – goes in your nose, mouth, throat, is a big source of colds/maladies.
I admit I have done no work of any sort to support this theory.
One observation that might support it : social impediments to wearing one of those masks all day that you see in The News, on residents of certain countries I won’t name which.
Get Well Soon, PCC(E)!
Dr. Freud, Oh Dr. Freud
How I wish you had been differently employed.
The set of circumstances that enhances the finances
Of the followers of Dr. Sigmund Freud.
(Don’t remember the rest)
A thoroughly nasty fellow by all accounts. I was horrified when I tried to read Freud while still in the teen years. It contributed to strong feelings of alienation from just about everything.Freud plus Sartre and Camus.
Thanks for this post JAC – timely because I had a recurring dream last night, and the post has also prodded me into writing something about my varied recurring dreams. Last night’s was the typical jet-liner goes down shortly after takeoff. It is never catastrophic, and occurs in different settings from rural to the middle of the city. We never get high enough and are forced to a slow belly landing. Everyone exits safely – the end. Since I have no overt fear of flying, I have no self-analysis. And Freud would say “When you dream of an airplane crashing it is most of the time synonymous with broken dreams and hopes. You may have set your goals too high to start with. You are in danger of losing control over the events and being helpless in the face of major changes.” To which I call BS. 🙂
That Freudian horse-penis interpretation is the winner.
Cherry pie in bed and a cat to snuggle with, seems like a pretty good trade for a small illness.
That I have never had dream 2 counts as a point for Freud.