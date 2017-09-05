On illness, dreams and encatment

About a third of the time I make long-distance trips, it seems, I come down with a cold or sore throat at the far end. This time I’ve got both, and I blame it on airplane contamination. As one expert at io9 notes, it’s not the “recycled air” that’s to blame for such illnesses (cabin air is actually drawn in from the outside, compressed, heavily filtered, and warmed), but rather unsanitary bathrooms, tray tables, and your seats. Aisle seats are said to be particularly susceptible:

[Microbiologist Charles] Gerba can rattle off horror stories that will make you never want to fly on an airplane again. It’s a good idea to avoid aisle seats, for example, because according to Gerba, those are the ones most likely to come in contact with — and therefore be contaminated by — other members of your flight. He offers up an extreme example to illustrate why this is.

I’ll let you read that disgusting illustrative example for yourself, but I don’t think the data are statistically significant. (4/6 sickened people were sitting in aisle seats, with an expectation under randomness of 2/6, giving a chi-square of only 3, which isn’t significant. But I’m sure someone can do a Fisher’s Exact test or point to an error.) Still, I had my usual aisle seat, as I don’t like to disturb people when I get up.

Tray tables are known to be seriously contaminated:

Consider, for example, a study conducted by [microbiologist Jonathan] Sexton back in 2007. He collected samples from a variety of surfaces across numerous everyday environments (including airplanes) and analyzed them for Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (aka MRSA — a deadly superbug that before the 1990s was found primarily in hospitals). “We went ahead and tested multiple tray tables across three different planes. Sixty percent of [the tray tables, across all of the planes] tested positive for MRSA. “We [also] found it in personal vehicles, offices, workplaces — everywhere. In just about every instance it appeared more often in the airplanes, but that could also be due to our smaller sample size [of three airplanes].” By comparison, Sexton found MRSA in 3% of personal vehicles, 3.24% of work offices, 6.25% of public restrooms, and about a third of the home offices tested — opposed to one hundred percent of the inspected planes.

Well, again we have a small sample, but I think subsequent work confirmed that tray tables are likely sources of infection. God knows what’s been on them! Had I been savvier I would have wiped mine down with antibacterial wipes, but who thinks of something like that before a flight? I don’t exactly carry antibacterial wipes with me.

And then there are the bathrooms, but I’m always scrupulous about those. I wash my hands thoroughly after using them (the procedure is to wash as long as it takes to sing “Happy birthday to you” twice), dry them, and then open the bathroom door using a paper towel, which I discard with a deft motion.

At any rate, I still blame the flight, so now I’m in bed with a cold and a bad sore throat. The upside is that Malgorzata brings me cherry pie in bed—and Hili has, for the first time, deigned to sleep with me in bed. I’m clearly spoiled!

I slept fitfully last night, but had vivid dreams, as I often do while traveling. There were four of them, but I’ve forgotten one. Here are the other three with two styles of dream interpretation: mine and Freud’s. (Note: I don’t really believe that drams always have a “meaning”, but sometimes they clearly incorporate one’s real fears, experiences, or imaginings. The dreams below are real but the interpretations are fabricated.)

Dream 1: I was going somewhere with a wheelchair. I wasn’t using the wheelchair, as I wasn’t crippled or lame, but for some reason it belonged to me and I had to push it around wherever I went. At some point I lost it and was frantically looking for it, but didn’t find it.

Coyneian interpretation: This represents my fear of getting old, which is often with me as I age.

Freudian interpretation: The wheelchair represents the trauma I carry about from once seeing my mother naked.

Dream 2: I was sitting at a very small bar (it seemed to seat just two people and was covered with plush leatherette) with a friend. The man behind the bar was trying to get me to join some kind of promotion for ice cream, whereby I’d join a club that would accumulate rewards for me as I bought more ice cream. But when I asked the man what the rewards were, he refused to tell me.

Coyneian interpretation: This represents my recent attempt to lose weight by cutting out carbs, including giving up ice cream and other sugary treats. My fear is that such abnegation will not pay off.

Freudian interpretation: As a small child, I once saw a white horse with a large penis urinate in the street. Thinking I’d develop a generative organ of that size, I’ve been permanently scarred by my failure to do so.

Dream 3: I was in a small cabin on a cruise ship that was docked, and trying to study for an upcoming final exam. But at the same time I realized I was supposed to be exercising, and was trying to figure out a way to exercise and study at the same time. I wound up lying on the bed with a book and kicking my legs vigorously.

Coyneian interpretation: As I have several ongoing tasks simultaneously, this represents both my fear that I won’t get them done and my unsatisfactory attempts to succeed.

Freudian interpretation: The latent dream-thought is my desire to be both a man of action and a man of intellect, much like my hero T. E. Lawrence (that much is true). By kicking while studying, I’m ineffectually trying to realize that goal. Alternatively, this could be repressed hostility against my father, trying to kick him for urging me to be a diligent scholar.

I don’t have much truck with Freud, but I surely do like Hili and cherry pie!