Nutty (ex) professor: Israelis eat hummus and falafel as a “project of erasure” and a “promise of genocide” to Palestinians

Talk about intersectionality: here’s what happens when anti-Zionism combines with the Regressive Left’s abhorrence of cultural appropriation. Result: a long and looney disquisition on how Israelis are using hummus to “erase” the Palestinians.

You may remembe Steven Salaita, a professor embroiled in a big academic scandal three years ago. Salaita, of Palestinian and Jordanian ancestry, had risen to a tenured professorship of literature at Virginia Tech, and then was interviewed for a faculty position in American Indian Studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC). Salaita was offered that job, but it was controversial because Salaita had, on Twitter, made several statements that could be considered anti-Semitic. They’re pretty dire, like this one (a New York Times article gives several more):

Zionists: transforming "antisemitism" from something horrible into something honorable since 1948.#Gaza #FreePalestine — Steven Salaita (@stevesalaita) July 20, 2014

Apparently some donors and students objected, and although Salaita was selected for the job, the trustees of the University apparently refused to offer it to him. Salaita, who had resigned from his Virginia Tech position, was thus jobless.Forty-one UIC department heads supported his hiring, but it was to no avail: he didn’t get the job. Salaita sued UIC, winning more than $800,000.

I remember at the time that although I took strong issue with Salaita’s tweets and his position on Israel and Palestine, I took even stronger issue with UIC’s not giving him the job. If he was the best qualified scholar, as everyone thought he was, then his private views on Zionism, Israel, and Palestine, no matter how abhorrent, were his private views, and shouldn’t bar him from the job. Only if they later impinged on his scholarship or teaching should the University examine his behavior. But he never got that chance.

In the end, UIC was censured by the American Association of University Professors, and Salaita was offered the Edward W. Said Chair of American Studies at the American University of Beirut. Wikipedia reports that he didn’t hold that job for long:

Salaita’s position at the University of Beirut was not renewed due to some inconsistencies in his hiring. The university stated it was due to “procedural irregularities”. In 2017, Salaita announced that he is leaving academia because no institution will hire him for full time work.

Since the UIC affair, Salaita wrote one book about his personal travails and dropped off my radar. But he reappeared today when Malgorzata called my attention to an article by Salaita in The New Arab about Israelis’ appetite for food like falafel, hummus, and shawarma. Although the New York Times‘s Bari Weiss applauded this kind of culinary borrowing in an article I discussed previously, Salaita is incensed by this passage from Weiss, who is Jewish:

“Consider the simple act of eating a meal in an era of cultural purity. This weekend I had dinner in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, cooked by a Palestinian who was raised in Israel where her brother served in Parliament. Yet her restaurant is billed as Lebanese. And she accents her traditional dishes with herbs – cilantro, basil – that would never be found on a plate in the Levant. But if proponents of cultural purity had their way, I’d have spent the evening cordoned on the Upper West Side watching “Yentl” and eating gefilte fish.”

Well, Salaita isn’t having that kind of cultural appropriation, and in his article “Israeli’ hummis is theft, not appropriation,” he vehemently attacks the Israelis fondness for Middle Eastern food. It’s not just that Israelis like hummus and falafel (the falafel sandwich was in fact invented in Israel), it’s that they claim either that these are “national dishes” or “invented in Israel.” But he gives no example of anyone claiming Israeli invention—hummus is in fact centuries old, and probably created in Egypt; and as for falafel or hummus being Israel’s “national dish”, that may in fact be true in terms of popularity, but the government doesn’t make that claim.

What happened with both foods, as far as I can see, is that they have been eaten by Jews and Arabs in the Middle East for hundreds or thousands of years—long before there was a Palestine, or even before Islam arrived in the Middle East. (Remember that Jews lived throughout the area, not just in what is present-day Israel.) The foods were were appreciated by everyone, including Jews whose ancestors lived there forever as well as new arrivals after World War II. It was largely Israelis who proceeded to market hummus and falafel throughout the world, giving these dishes a much broader popularity than they had before.

Remember too that these foods and others mentioned are not “Palestinian”, but eaten throughout the Middle East. To Salaita, that’s not fair—as if countries like Egypt, Syria, or Lebanon didn’t have the chance to export or popularize falafel! No, Salaita has to see this not as just cultural appropriation, but cultural theft—and worse! Ethnic cleansing!

As he says:

Weiss knows, or should know, that the controversy about Israel’s appropriation of Palestinian food – most infamously its claim to hummus [JAC: Palestine has no exclusive claim to hummus!], a lucrative product in Europe and North America – has nothing to do with Jews eating Arabic food. In fact, it has nothing to do with Jews at all. That ludicrous idea is possible only because Zionists aggressively conflate Jewishness with Israel. Instead, it has everything to do with a deliberate, decades-old programme to disappear Palestinians. Referencing Arab defensiveness about traditional dishes without mentioning colonisation or ethnic cleansing is a whitewash.

And it’s not just a whitewash, but genocide! Salaita continues his tirade:

When Zionists (or their oblivious collaborators) claim Arabic food as Israeli, it’s not a paragon of intercultural harmony but the studious destruction of Palestinian culture. We can mitigate ambiguity by avoiding the word “appropriation,” which doesn’t adequately capture the dynamics of Israel’s voracious appetite for anything that can be marked “Indigenous,” which it needs to shore up an ever-tenuous sense of legitimacy. “Theft” is more accurate. It is also rhetorically superior. Discourses of modernity exalt cultural interchange, but no good liberal supports piracy. . . . It’s no shock, then, that Palestinians and their neighbours get salty whenever hearing the phrase “Israeli hummus.” Using Arabic food as a symbol of Zionist identity hands over the day-to-day victuals of the native to the coloniser. It’s a project of erasure, a portent of nonexistence, a promise of genocide.

This is like The Culinary Protocols of the Elders of Zion, summoning the vision of a pack of conniving Jews deciding to dominate the world by taking over the hummus trade, and getting rid of the Palestinians in the process. It would be laughable were not Salaita deadly serious. And I’m sure he’ll find his followers, for people hate Israel that much.

Salaiti’s main objection seems to be to applying the adjective “Israeli” to these foods, even though I have no idea how often that’s done. (Note that Weiss’s piece, which enrages him, doesn’t even do that!) But it’s sheer insanity to call that cultural theft, much less a project to erase Palestinians and colonize their land. It’s no more theft and erasure than is the phrase “Chicago pizza” an attempt to debase Italians and “erase” them en masse. Nor do I see falafel or hummus or any of the other Middle Eastern foods being adopted as “symbols of Zionist identity”. Israelis (a nationality that includes many Arabs) just like the damn stuff! As do I.

And if Israelis did manage to popularize falafel and hummus worldwide, then good for them. Those are tasty foods and healthy ones as well. They do not serve as symbols of Zionism for Israelis or Americans—or anyone save an unhinged and disaffected anti-Israel professor. Ask yourself this: is Palestine (much less Egypt, Syria, or Lebanon) being hurt by Israeli’s widespread consumption and marketing of these foods? I don’t think so, as Palestine and the other Middle Eastern countries have long had the opportunity to popularize them.

I objected when Salaita was denied the job at UIC. When he lost the job in Beirut, it was a sign that maybe something wasn’t right with the man, but I didn’t give it much thought. But now that he’s given to unhinged ravings in Arab media, like the disgraced loon C. J. W*rl*m*n, Salaita is either revealing his true colors or has been driven mad by ill treatment. If it’s the latter, I feel sorry for him, as I was a supporter in his UIC battle.

But I can’t say I’m behind him in his claim that Israelis’ love of Middle Eastern food—and the unsubstantiated assertion that that food is promoted as “Israeli”—are examples of cultural theft as well as harbingers of genocide. As Steely Dan wrote, “Only a fool would say that.”