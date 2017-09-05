Einstein’s Witnesses: a new “faith”

Not faith, really—just fact! This strip, a specimen of Rick Stromoski’s “Soup to Nuts” cartoon, a strip that, says reader Diane G., “is a lot more subversive than it appears.” Well, this one surely is, and a great parody of religion (click to enlarge):

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 5, 2017 at 1:00 pm and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. Kevin
    Posted September 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    I am not sure that either special or general relativity say anything about time stopping at light speed.

    Otherwise this cartoon, which is good, makes me kind of sad because it reminds me how many times I’ve tried to have conversations with people about physics and they just don’t care.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted September 5, 2017 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

      You likely will have to introduce physics using human interest stories. Start by asking them if they know that Issac Newton was a psychotic loaner who never married. You can artfully make your way around to mentioning gravity, prisms, etc.

      Reply
      • Speaker To Animals
        Posted September 5, 2017 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

        Or tell them about Tycho Brahe, who lost the bridge of his nose in a duel and had a brass prosthetic. He lived in a castle and his pet elk died when it got drunk and fell downstairs. He was a much more colourful character than Newton.

        Reply
  2. BobTerrace
    Posted September 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    The one that intrigues me the most is “time stops at light speed” which also means that light traveling across billions of light years sees all that distance as one place simultaneously. So for light, everywhere and every when is all the same. Discuss?

    Reply
    • pomo59
      Posted September 5, 2017 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

      My understanding is that to us a photon from the early universe travelled 13 billion light years to reach us. To the photon, it was instantaneous.

      Reply
    • davidintoronto
      Posted September 5, 2017 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

      Discuss? OK.

      It kinda bugs me that fantasy characters like The Flash get extra credit for being able to travel faster than light. But since time stops (and the Universe contracts to zero length) at lightspeed, there’s quite literally NO ADVANTAGE to going faster.

      😉

      Reply
      • BobTerrace
        Posted September 5, 2017 at 2:05 pm | Permalink

        Unless going faster caused negative time and negative distance (whatever that might be). Oh wait! Maybe negative mass too – a weight loss plan !!

        Reply
  3. busterggi
    Posted September 5, 2017 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    If light is the fastest thing ever how come darkness got there first?

    Reply
    • Michael Sternberg
      Posted September 5, 2017 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

      I take it that’s a rhetorical question that a fundamentalist would ask.

      There actually is a possible answer: cosmic inflation, though we don’t yet know if it is correct, or even if the question truly makes sense.

      Reply
      • busterggi
        Posted September 5, 2017 at 2:17 pm | Permalink

        Once again science comes up with an answer – damn, its good!

        Reply
  4. mirandaga
    Posted September 5, 2017 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

    Hmm. I took the cartoon as a parody of science approaching the status and employing the tactics of religion. Eye of the beholder, I suppose.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: