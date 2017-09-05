Einstein’s Witnesses: a new “faith”

Not faith, really—just fact! This strip, a specimen of Rick Stromoski’s “Soup to Nuts” cartoon, a strip that, says reader Diane G., “is a lot more subversive than it appears.” Well, this one surely is, and a great parody of religion (click to enlarge):
I am not sure that either special or general relativity say anything about time stopping at light speed.
Otherwise this cartoon, which is good, makes me kind of sad because it reminds me how many times I’ve tried to have conversations with people about physics and they just don’t care.
You likely will have to introduce physics using human interest stories. Start by asking them if they know that Issac Newton was a psychotic loaner who never married. You can artfully make your way around to mentioning gravity, prisms, etc.
Or tell them about Tycho Brahe, who lost the bridge of his nose in a duel and had a brass prosthetic. He lived in a castle and his pet elk died when it got drunk and fell downstairs. He was a much more colourful character than Newton.
The one that intrigues me the most is “time stops at light speed” which also means that light traveling across billions of light years sees all that distance as one place simultaneously. So for light, everywhere and every when is all the same. Discuss?
My understanding is that to us a photon from the early universe travelled 13 billion light years to reach us. To the photon, it was instantaneous.
Discuss? OK.
It kinda bugs me that fantasy characters like The Flash get extra credit for being able to travel faster than light. But since time stops (and the Universe contracts to zero length) at lightspeed, there’s quite literally NO ADVANTAGE to going faster.
😉
Unless going faster caused negative time and negative distance (whatever that might be). Oh wait! Maybe negative mass too – a weight loss plan !!
If light is the fastest thing ever how come darkness got there first?
I take it that’s a rhetorical question that a fundamentalist would ask.
There actually is a possible answer: cosmic inflation, though we don’t yet know if it is correct, or even if the question truly makes sense.
Once again science comes up with an answer – damn, its good!
Hmm. I took the cartoon as a parody of science approaching the status and employing the tactics of religion. Eye of the beholder, I suppose.