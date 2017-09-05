Britain becomes even more secularized: now 53% are “not at all religious”

Although I predicted the increasing secularization of the West a few years ago, that wasn’t hard to do, as the trends were clear. Some readers said I was wrong, but I doubt I was. But what I didn’t predict was how fast this secularization would occur, though I did claim, and still do, that the U.S. will become non-religious much more slowly than countries like Great Britain. The greater religiosity of America is a byproduct of our higher social dysfunction, which will disappear only slowly (especially under Trump).

Thanks to the several readers who sent me links from both the BBC and The Independent reporting the results of a new survey of the religiosity of 2942 Britons by the National Centre for Social Research. The results (quoted below from The Independent) are heartening for secularists and damning for Anglicans and other Christians, who try to put the best face they can on it.

The good news (direct quotes indented):

More than half of the British public (53 per cent) say they are not at all religious – a figure that has increased by five percentage points since 2015 and by 19 percentage points since 1983, when just three in 10 people deemed themselves non-religious.

That’s a substantial change, amounting to a 70% increase in nonbelief (or hedged belief) in just 33 years.

Just over four in 10 people said they followed some form of Christianity, while around one in 20 people in the UK said they belong to non-Christian religions, with 3 per cent describing themselves as Muslim, 2 per cent Hindu and 1 per cent Buddhist.

And the poor Anglican church! Liberal and “modern” though it may be, it can’t keep butts in the pews (though Catholics have remained stable at about 10%):

The decline in religious affiliation is hitting the Church of England particularly hard, with the number of people considering themselves Anglican having halved since 2000 – at just 15 per cent. Young people were particularly underrepresented, with just 3 per cent of those aged 18-24 describing themselves as Anglican, compared with 40 per cent of those aged 75 and over.

Church of England had lost more than 100,000 worshippers in a decade, with attendance falling an average of 1 per cent each year and 11 per cent since 2005. Analysis of figures showed that for the first time, more people were being educated in state-funded Church of England schools, attending compulsory collective worship every day, than attend Church of England churches each week.

And this is most heartening, for it shows where things are going (my emphasis):

More than seven in 10 (71 per cent) of young people aged 18-24 saying they had no religion in 2016, up from 62 per cent in 2015, the figures show. Four in 10 people aged 65-74 meanwhile said they had no religion – with this figure dropping to 27 per cent for those aged over 75 . . . Roger Harding, head of public attitudes at NatCen, which carried out the research, said: “This increase follows the long-term trend of more and more of us not being religious. The differences by age are stark and with so many younger people not having a religion it’s hard to see this change abating any time soon. The falls in those belonging to the Church of England are the most notable, but these figures should cause all religious leaders to pause for thought.”

Anglican officials aren’t scientists, so they won’t generally admit they’re losing out. Here’s one statement from a bishop, quoted by the BBC, trying to turn a necessity into a virtue (my emphasis):

The Bishop of Liverpool, the Rt Rev Paul Bayes, said the figures bring a “continuing challenge to the churches” in “a sceptical and plural world”. But he said people’s hearts and minds remained “open”. “Saying ‘no religion’ is not the same as a considered atheism. People see the point of faith when they see the difference faith makes,” he said. “We need to keep finding ways to show and tell those who say they have ‘no religion’ that faith – faith in the God who loves them still – can make that life-transforming difference for them and for the world.”

Th good bishop uses the word “sceptical” as if it’s a slur, but in fact it is the lack of evidence for “a God who loves us all” that, combined with improved social conditions that make it unnecessary to look to an invisible deity for help, has turned Brits away from faith.

And really, “considered atheism”? What is that? The atheism that comes from a deep immersion in the works of Russell, Herman Philipse, Ingersoll, Shelley, and so on? I’ll take the kind of atheism any day that’s just a casual dismissal of formal religion because its claims sound superstitious and antiquated. Now it may be true that the “no religion” class in Britain resembles the American “nones”, many of whom are either “spiritual” or adhere to a nebulous deism. But compared to members of more established faiths, these people are less likely to try imposing their doctrines on the rest of us, for by and large they have no doctrines—only a belief that there’s something out there “beyond us”. That sort of faith neither picks my pockets nor breaks my bones, so let it be.

As for the main church, Anglicanism, the British Humanists have a few choice words about it:

Responding to the latest figures, Humanists UK, a national charity working on behalf of non-religious people, said it was “meaningless” for the Church of England to remain the national legally established church, and to urge the Government to end the “ever-increasing” state funding for religion. The charity’s chief executive Andrew Copson said: “How can it be right that 97 per cent of young people today are not Anglicans, but some 20 per cent of the state schools to which their children will go belong to the Church of England? More generally, how can the Church of England remain in any meaningful sense the national legally established church, when it caters for such a small portion of the population?” Mr Copson urged that the “collapse” in people adhering to the Church of England indicates that the Government should reduce state funding for religion and public emphasis on religious groups, adding: “‘It is clear that the Church of England is experiencing ongoing and probably irreversible collapse in adherents. “This should just be their private concern, but the fact that their response to this has been to seek ever more power and public money, even as the case for such state support evaporates, makes it a matter of public interest. It is long overdue that the Government woke up to the demographic reality of today’s Britain and recognises that ever-increasing state funding for religion, and public emphasis on the activities of religious groups, is the reverse of what the public wants.”

It’s still shameful that any state money in Britain goes to “faith-based education,” something that even the U.S. won’t tolerate. This survey shows that religious schooling, especially of the Anglican variety, is antiquated and now caters to a public that doesn’t even consider itself religious. It’s time to secularize Britain’s schools.