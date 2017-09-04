Reader John Chardine just returned from a cruise to west Greenland and Labrador, where he’s on the expedition staff and gives lectures, and will soon head off to Antarctica. He’s clearly living my dream! I’m jealous but nevertheless present his nice photos of shorebirds. His notes are indented:

I’ve just had a chance to get out and photograph the local shorebirds (= “waders” in UK). Several species pass through this area of the Bay of Fundy on their way from the Arctic to overwintering sites all the way down to Brazil. The Semipalmated Sandpiper, pictured here, does this migration in 4 days, non-stop, after doubling its body mass here in the Bay of Fundy.

Sanderling (Calidris alba):

Semipalmated Sandpiper (Calidris pusilla). Look at that fat bird!

Least Sandpiper (Calidris minutilla):

Semipalmated Plover (Charadrius semipalmatus; immature):

And Stephen Barnard sent a fish photo:

I’ve been catching enormous brown trout (Salmo trutta) in the ponds. This photo shows, I think, how predatory they are. Look at the head!

He adds this gruesome note:

The big brown trout will absolutely take ducklings. I think that’s why ducks don’t nest in the ponds, which are otherwise ideal for them.