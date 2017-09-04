Reader John Chardine just returned from a cruise to west Greenland and Labrador, where he’s on the expedition staff and gives lectures, and will soon head off to Antarctica. He’s clearly living my dream! I’m jealous but nevertheless present his nice photos of shorebirds. His notes are indented:
I’ve just had a chance to get out and photograph the local shorebirds (= “waders” in UK). Several species pass through this area of the Bay of Fundy on their way from the Arctic to overwintering sites all the way down to Brazil. The Semipalmated Sandpiper, pictured here, does this migration in 4 days, non-stop, after doubling its body mass here in the Bay of Fundy.
Sanderling (Calidris alba):
Semipalmated Sandpiper (Calidris pusilla). Look at that fat bird!
Least Sandpiper (Calidris minutilla):
Semipalmated Plover (Charadrius semipalmatus; immature):
And Stephen Barnard sent a fish photo:
I’ve been catching enormous brown trout (Salmo trutta) in the ponds. This photo shows, I think, how predatory they are. Look at the head!
He adds this gruesome note:
The big brown trout will absolutely take ducklings. I think that’s why ducks don’t nest in the ponds, which are otherwise ideal for them.
The waders seem to be a challenging group of birds. There are many similar species. You really need a good spotting scope to name what you see. As a beginner, I have much to learn. Wonderful pictures.
Stephen’s trout looks yummy.
Just curious – did you put the trout in the pond or someone before you?
The people who owned this place before me planted some rainbows and browns that they caught in Silver Creek. Now they spawn naturally in the riffles at the outlet of the upper pond. Both species need cold water flowing over gravel. They can’t spawn in the ponds proper. By the way, rainbows spawn in the spring sand browns spawn in the fall, so they don’t compete for spawning areas