Politio on the Southern Poverty Law Center: mission creep or overreach?

A recent comment by reader “Historian” on this site led me to an article in Politico, a centrist site, about the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), long derided by right-wing sites but only now coming onto the critical radar of the Left. Founded by Morris Dees in 1971 to defend civil rights, the SPLC did some wonderful work in the past: defending innocent but accused black people, prosecuting the Ku Klux Klan, and fighting the death penalty. More recently they’ve expanded into areas of immigrant and gay rights and criticism of the policies of President Trump (oy, do I hate writing those two words!).

The Politico article, “Has a civil rights stalwart lost its way?“, by Ben Schreckinger, highlights the SPLC’s victories but also levels the criticisms we’ve come to know (inflated salaries, a niggardliness about using its endowment, the designation of Muslim reformers as “Islamophobes”), and some I didn’t. One that disturbs me is this (the quote is taken from Wikipedia, but referenced; the information-sharing is also noted by Politico):

The SPLC cooperates with, and offers training to, law enforcement agencies, focusing “on the history, background, leaders, and activities of far-right extremists in the United States”.[86] The FBI has partnered with the SPLC and many other organizations “to establish rapport, share information, address concerns, and cooperate in solving problems” related to hate crimes.[87]

This gives the SPLC unusual power compared to similar organizations, as it in effect partners with the U.S. government. I don’t think the American Civil Liberties Union shares its information with the government. And the controversies about the SPLC’s recent lists of “hate groups” and “hating individuals” remain, as the SPLC’s line between “hate” and political differences of opinion about government policy is very tenuous:

In October, the SPLC faced explosive blowback when it included British Muslim activist Maajid Nawaz on a list of “anti-Muslim extremists.” The targeting of Nawaz—a former Islamist turned anti-extremism campaigner who is considered a human rights leader by many in the mainstream—even sparked critical coverage in the Atlantic, creating the unusual spectacle of a publication founded by abolitionists going after a group founded to fight the KKK. In December, after the SPLC urged Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer not to attend a dinner hosted by anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist Frank Gaffney, Dermer used his speech at the dinner to condemn the SPLC as “defamers and blacklisters.” In February, the group again raised eyebrows by adding to its list of hate groups the hard-line Center for Immigration Studies—an anti-immigration think tank criticized for pushing bogus claims about the dangers of immigrants, but which has also been invited to testify before Congress more than 100 times. . . . The new approach has prompted accusations of overreach: The SPLC has included Senator Rand Paul and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson among the neo-Nazis and white supremacists on its extremists lists (Paul for suggesting private businesses shouldn’t have to adhere to the Civil Rights Act and criticizing the Fair Housing Act; Carson for his views opposing same-sex marriage). The group did back down after it put Carson on the 2014 “extremist watch” list—removing his name and issuing an apology that earned a lot of coverage in the conservative media. “This week, as we’ve come under intense criticism for doing so, we’ve reviewed our profile and have concluded that it did not meet our standards,” the organization’s statement said, “so we have taken it down and apologize to Dr. Carson for having posted it.”

Here are some statements by critics:

William Jacobson, a law professor at Cornell and critic of the SPLC, says the group has wrapped itself in the mantle of the civil rights struggle to engage in partisan political crusading. “Time and again, I see the SPLC using the reputation it gained decades ago fighting the Klan as a tool to bludgeon mainstream politically conservative opponents,” he says. “For groups that do not threaten violence, the use of SPLC ‘hate group’ or ‘extremist’ designations frequently are exploited as an excuse to silence speech and speakers,” Jacobson adds. “It taints not only the group or person, but others who associate with them.” Ken Silverstein, a liberal journalist and another critic of the group who authored a scathing investigation of its marketing and financial practices for Harper’s in 2000, attributes the growing scope of the SPLC’s censures to a financial imperative to wade into hot-button issues that will rile donors. “The organization has always tried to find ways to milk money out of the public by finding whatever threat they can most credibly promote,” he says.

The whipping up of fear about “Islamophobia,” which led to its unconscionable listing of Maajid Nawaz and Ayaan Hirsi Ali as “anti-Muslim extremists”, is to my mind an example of such overreach—clearly a way for the organization to fill its coffers by appealing to poorly motivated liberal sentiments.

I think the SPLC generally remains a good organization, but it really does need to tweak its policies, perhaps concentrating more on the genuine civil rights violations that for decades constituted its meat and potatoes. And the more I think about it, the more I object to the making of “hate” lists, for, as Politico notes, being put on an SPLC list immediately reduces financial support of various organizations. This may be one reason besides “defamation” why Maajid Nawaz is suing the SPLC.