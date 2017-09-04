Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Monday, September 4, 2017. It’s a cold and overcast day in Dobrzyn, and may be like this for much of the week. I slept about ten hours last night, which must be some sort of record, but given that I’d had only about an hour’s sleep in the previous 36 hours, it’s understandable. In the U.S. it’s a holiday—Labor Day—and one celebrated with a Google Doodle:

I woke up to find that North Korea says it’s exploded a hydrogen bomb—a dubious claim, but still a nuclear weapon. Where will World War III start: with the DPRK’s nukes or Iran’s future nukes? Trump’s response was to rebuke South Korea:

“North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success,” he said. “South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!”

Let us hope that that “one thing” is a complete trade embargo rather than military force, although even the U.S.’s threat to suspend trade with any country doing business with the DPRK won’t work because we depend too much on China, and because China benefits too much by having on its border a country hostile to the U.S.

Oh, and now Trump is poised to end the “dreamers” program that allows children who came illegally to the U.S. to remain without deportation. I had thought he’d do otherwise, for the program is popular, and it’s simply cruel to begin deporting these people. But he’d rather wreck lives than alienate his “base”.

On more mundane issues, it’s National Macadamia Nut Day, the world’s most delicious nut (cashews are second). It’s indigenous to Australia but mostly grown in Hawaii, and (fun fact!) was named, according to Wikipedia, by “German-Australian botanist Ferdinand von Mueller”. . . “ in honour of the Scottish-Australian chemist, medical teacher and politician John Macadam.” A truly international nut! It’s also International Newspaper Carrier Day, celebrating a dying breed of child labor. How many readers delivered newspapers as a child?

On this day in 1781, Los Angeles was founded by a small group of Spanish settlers as as “El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora La Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula” (“The village of Our Lady, the Queen of Angels and Porcupines”). On September 4, 1882, Thomas Edison flipped the switch that started the operation of the first commercial electrical power plant, an act that immediately lit up a square mile of lower Manhattan. Wikipedia says that this was the day that “began the Electrical Age.” On this day in 1957, governor Orval Faubus of Arkansas called out the National Guard to prevent nine black students from entering Central High School after the Supreme Court had deemed segregated schools illegal. Faubus’s reprehensible action was later overturned by President Eisenhower, who gave the students federal protection. On the same day, the Ford Motor Company introduced the car that’s become iconic for “failed brands,” the Edsel, whose grille has been described as “a Mercury sucking a lemon”:

On this day in 1985, Robert Curl, Harold Kroto and Richard Smalley created buckminsterfullerene (C60), a spherical carbon molecule shaped like a soccer ball. For this feat the three were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 11 years later.

Notables born on this day include geneticist Max Delbück (1906), Richard Wright (1908), Stanford Moore (1918), Mitzi Gaynor (1931) and Jacqueline Hewitt (1958). Those who died on this day include Albert Schweitzer (1965), William Kunstler (1995) and Joan Rivers (2014). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and I have reunited:

Jerry: I have not seen you for a whole year! Hili: I could not wait for a meal together.

In Polish:

Jerry: Nie widziałem cię przez cały rok!

Hili: Też nie mogłam się doczekać na kolejny wspólny posiłek.

