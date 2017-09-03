Walter Becker died today

Oh dear, the rock icons are dropping all over the place: a sure sign that I’m getting old. (As one of my friends says, “We’re moving up to the front lines.”) But this one is especially sad, as it’s Walter Becker, co-founder and lead guitarist of one of my favorite groups, Steely Dan. As Rolling Stone reports, Becker was only 67—my age—and the cause of death hasn’t been announced.

Walter Becker, guitarist, bassist and co-founder of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band Steely Dan, died Sunday at the age of 67. Becker’s official site announced the death; no cause of death or other details were provided. . . . Becker missed Steely Dan’s Classic East and West concerts in July as he recovered from an unspecified ailment. “Walter’s recovering from a procedure and hopefully he’ll be fine very soon,” Fagen told Billboard at the time. Becker’s doctor advised the guitarist not to leave his Maui home for the performances.

Here’s all that’s on Becker’s page:

Rolling Stone also published Donald Fagen’s tribute to his collaborator:

Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967. We started writing nutty little tunes on an upright piano in a small sitting room in the lobby of Ward Manor, a mouldering old mansion on the Hudson River that the college used as a dorm. We liked a lot of the same things: jazz (from the twenties through the mid-sixties), W.C. Fields, the Marx Brothers, science fiction, Nabokov, Kurt Vonnegut, Thomas Berger, and Robert Altman films come to mind. Also soul music and Chicago blues. Walter had a very rough childhood – I’ll spare you the details. Luckily, he was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny. Like a lot of kids from fractured families, he had the knack of creative mimicry, reading people’s hidden psychology and transforming what he saw into bubbly, incisive art. He used to write letters (never meant to be sent) in my wife Libby’s singular voice that made the three of us collapse with laughter. His habits got the best of him by the end of the seventies, and we lost touch for a while. In the eighties, when I was putting together the NY Rock and Soul Review with Libby, we hooked up again, revived the Steely Dan concept and developed another terrific band. I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.

To me, Steely Dan sounded like no other band (like “The Band” itself). I’ll post just one of my many favorites, “Bad Sneakers” (cowritten by Becker and Fagen) from their 1975 Katy Lied album, which has a terrific guitar solo by Becker from 1:55 to 2:26. I’ve listened to this song dozens of times, and like many of the Dan’s songs, I still don’t have the slightest idea what it means. (I’m absolutely sure, though, that it does have a meaning.) It may be enigmatic, but it’s rock of the highest quality.

