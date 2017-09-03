Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! I’m filling in for Jerry who is winging his way to Poland right now and will check in with us when he reaches his destination, but he still has a train journey inland ahead of him when he arrives.

Today in 1189 Richard The Lionheart was crowned in Westminster. A few centuries later things had changed forever on the monarchy front and in 1658 Richard Cromwell (son of Oliver) became Lord Protector of England. In 1783 the American Revolutionary War came to an end with the signing of the Treaty of Paris by the United States and the Kingdom of Great Britain. In 1976 the American Viking 2 spacecraft lands at Utopia Planitia on Mars.

Today is also the birthday of Jamaican singer Omi, who’s most famous song is smooth enough for Sunday morning listening.

Hili: Do you see what I see?

Cyrus: Of course.

Hili: And what do you think?

Cyrus: Nothing interesting, a magpie is sitting in a tree.

Hili: Czy widzisz to, co ja widzę?

Cyrus: Oczywiście.

Hili: I co sądzisz?

Cyrus: Nic ciekawego, sroka usiadła na drzewie.

If you’ve been following the series of weapons capability claims from the North Korea including their claim of having a missile-ready nuclear weapon, you may find this series of tweets from Senior Research Geophysicist at NORSAR Steven J. Gibbons interesting as he explains how they monitor nuclear testing with seismic waves.

I wrote a little summary in the summer about how we detect #seismic signals from #nuclear tests. Relevant now #DPRK https://t.co/RDRKNDGg9W — Steven J. Gibbons (@stevenjgibbons) September 3, 2017

More annoying, but perhaps less worrying, Donald Trump has declared today a day of prayer. I can’t fathom why politicians still do this. I know it scores brownie points among a few people who think that displays of piety matter, but during a disaster of this magnitude surely more concrete measures would be more reassuring. Anyway, this cartoon tweeted by Heather Hastie is appropriate to the moment.

They're having prayers for #HurricaneHarvey on Sunday … Unfortunately, nothing fails like prayer. pic.twitter.com/jMfWCDgqYx — Heather's Homilies (@HeatherHastie) September 3, 2017