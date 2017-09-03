I have landed!

It was a long trip from Chicago to Dobrzyn, beginning the grope of my nether parts (fore and aft) by the TSA, and then a 9-hour flight on LOT from Chicago to Warsaw. I chose two movies to watch out of a small and largely dire selection: “Interstellar” with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain, with John Lithgow, Michael Caine, and Ellen Burstyn in cameo roles; and “The Descendants” with George Clooney. The latter movie was definitely the better, as I’ve never been a big fan of space/science fiction movies.
After arrival, a short drive from the airport to the train station, a two-hour train journey west to Wloclawek, and then a half-hour drive to Dobrzyn, where I’m now settled.
And all the elements for a lovely stay are here, beginning with my surrogate parents Andrzej and Malgorzata (already back on their computers):
Freshly baked cherry pie was waiting, and it was plundered (and pronounced superb) within 15 minutes of my arrival:
And, of course, The Furry Princess of Poland, here asking for food:
Oddly enough, soon after I arrived Hili made a cat tunnel on my bed, where slept for a bit, and then burrowed under my blankets, where she’s now forming a cat-sized lump:
The Cat Tunnel, very neatly made!
Now she’s beneath the covers. This is heartening as Hili has never before slept on my bed, though she’s often glad to have a nap on my chest on the couch:
Note the lump in the bed (I don’t know why cats don’t get claustrophobic):
The lump, slightly dissected:
Hiroko sent to Poland a copy of her new book on embroidering cats, along with some “cat’s snacks” for Hili. Note that Hili is on the cover, too, as an exemplar of a “hard to embroider” cat. I find it delightful that a Japanese woman has sent Japanese cat snacks to a Polish cat—this must be a first.
Here’s Hiroko’s video, which I’ve posted before, about embroidering Hili. I once said I’d make Hili the most famous cat in Poland, and I’d say that this comes pretty close:
Beautiful pie and great photo of Hili. You have all the elements for a perfect holiday!
It’s obvious that Hili is delighted to see you again. No doubt she got wind of your dalliance with Honey, and now that you’re chez Andrzej and Malgorzata, rummaging around on your bed there is to let you know not only that she’s overjoyed to see you, but that you are hers exclusively and there must be no other non-human animals to claim your affections, certainly no two-legged feathered creatures that fly.
And in honor of that scrumptious cherry pie, here’s a song of celebration — the original version of “Cherry Pie” from the 1950s
All warming and heartening. I had a cat that liked to crawl under blankets too and this reminds me of that.
Glad to hear of your safe arrival!
I thought The Descendants was pretty good. I also liked Interstellar because it had a most interesting than usual plot, in my opinion. (I too am not real big on SciFi/Fantasy — too easy to add magic to the story.)
My Lord, all I’ve managed to do since your last post is go to bed and have breakfast, while you have flown to Poland, watched two movies, caught a bus and train, and ensconced yourself in Dobryzn.
Looking at those pictures, I get the urge to scratch Hili’s chin.
I liked ‘The Descendants’ quite a bit. Glad you gave it qualified approval. It was well received and won nominations and awards including Best Actor for Clooney from Critics Choice Movie Awards.