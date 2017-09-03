I have landed!

It was a long trip from Chicago to Dobrzyn, beginning the grope of my nether parts (fore and aft) by the TSA, and then a 9-hour flight on LOT from Chicago to Warsaw. I chose two movies to watch out of a small and largely dire selection: “Interstellar” with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain, with John Lithgow, Michael Caine, and Ellen Burstyn in cameo roles; and “The Descendants” with George Clooney. The latter movie was definitely the better, as I’ve never been a big fan of space/science fiction movies.

After arrival, a short drive from the airport to the train station, a two-hour train journey west to Wloclawek, and then a half-hour drive to Dobrzyn, where I’m now settled.

And all the elements for a lovely stay are here, beginning with my surrogate parents Andrzej and Malgorzata (already back on their computers):

Freshly baked cherry pie was waiting, and it was plundered (and pronounced superb) within 15 minutes of my arrival:

And, of course, The Furry Princess of Poland, here asking for food:

Oddly enough, soon after I arrived Hili made a cat tunnel on my bed, where slept for a bit, and then burrowed under my blankets, where she’s now forming a cat-sized lump:

The Cat Tunnel, very neatly made!

Now she’s beneath the covers. This is heartening as Hili has never before slept on my bed, though she’s often glad to have a nap on my chest on the couch:

Note the lump in the bed (I don’t know why cats don’t get claustrophobic):

The lump, slightly dissected:

Hiroko sent to Poland a copy of her new book on embroidering cats, along with some “cat’s snacks” for Hili. Note that Hili is on the cover, too, as an exemplar of a “hard to embroider” cat. I find it delightful that a Japanese woman has sent Japanese cat snacks to a Polish cat—this must be a first.

Here’s Hiroko’s video, which I’ve posted before, about embroidering Hili. I once said I’d make Hili the most famous cat in Poland, and I’d say that this comes pretty close: