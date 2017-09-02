Yes, I got groped again

It’s inevitable. When I went through the See-You-Naked Machine at O’Hare, the dreaded Yellow Patch showed up on my left wrist (a watch) and also. . . yes, you guessed it, the part of the body that Yiddish speakers call the tuchas. The TSA man asked me if I wanted a “private screening”, and I knew this was going to be, well, intimate. I eschewed the private screening, whereupon the security guy not only groped both port and starboard of the tuchas, but also ran his hands up the inside of my thighs until he could go no further.
I have no idea what where this yellow rump patch comes from (please don’t suggest, as someone did last time, that I have a disease of the nether parts: a Dire Rear); but it always causes trouble.
And so it goes.
TSA = touch some ar5e!
And yours certainly has that joie de vivre, Jerry 😂
Jerry, Don’t you have TSA Pre-Check? Might be worth it. If you already do, then this seems way out of line. I’ve just gotten a Nexus pass, which includes TSA Pre-Check and should also facilitate crossing of all US-Canada borders and flying into Montreal (YUL), which I often do. (Cheaper to fly to/from Europe from Montreal than from Vermont.)
I signed up for TSA Pre-Check hoping that it would make my life easier. Didn’t help much. The artifical hip translates into pat-down sessions. But at least I can keep my shoes on.
Yes, I do have pre-check, but I’m flying LOT Airlines and they don’t put pre-check on your boarding pass. Policy. I’m not even sure there’s pre-check at the International Terminal here, but I did ask when reserving and they said, “No, we don’t put that on boarding passes.”
Haven’t you gotten your Global Pass yet? Or are your just being randomly searched? I’m going to my Global Pass interview next month. It’s $85 and gets you TSA pre-check + a quicker trip through customs. It’s good for five years. Go for it! Safe travels and give Hili a snuggle for me.
I got pre-check and forgot that I should have paid the extra bucks and gotten the combination. So I have four years of pre-check and no global entry.